At 12:00 on August 12, 2022, 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (including 1 asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case) were added in Chengmai County, Hainan, all of which were found during isolation and control. Since August 5, Chengmai County has found a total of 26 confirmed cases (including 1 asymptomatic infection converted to a confirmed case) and 2 asymptomatic infections.

1. Basic situation

Case 24 is in a centralized isolation point in Chengmai County.

Case 25 is in a centralized isolation point in Chengmai County.

2. Activity track

The preliminary flow survey results show that the main activity trajectories are as follows:

Case 24

Closed-loop management from August 7th to 11th.

Case 25

Centralized isolation from August 7th to 10th.

At present, Chengmai County is carrying out the disposal work in an orderly manner, such as traceability, isolation and control, nucleic acid testing, and medical treatment. The general public is requested not to believe or spread rumors. The official release of information about the epidemic shall prevail, continue to enhance awareness of prevention, wear masks scientifically, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, do not get together, do not gather, and cooperate with the implementation of scanning location codes Work and get vaccinated against the new coronavirus as soon as possible.

In order to further eliminate hidden risks, Chengmai County decided toThe fifth round of regional nucleic acid screening will be carried out from 8:00 to 14:00 on August 13.

Chengmai County residents and tourists are requested to cooperate and actively participate. At the same time, when going out for nucleic acid sampling, take personal protection, wear masks, maintain a distance of one meter, and cooperate with medical staff to complete nucleic acid sampling within the specified time. The nucleic acid sampling is completed. Please leave as soon as possible and do not linger.

Please do not believe rumors and do not spread rumors. If you encounter any difficulties, please call the 12345 service hotline at any time.