Hainan courts accepted 4,844 intellectual property cases last year

On April 26, the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day, the Hainan Provincial High Court held a press conference on the status of judicial protection of intellectual property rights in 2022, and released the white paper “Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in Hainan Courts (2022)” and ten typical cases case.

It is reported that Hainan courts will accept a total of 4,844 intellectual property cases in 2022. The number of cases has increased significantly, and foreign-related cases have increased significantly, of which civil cases account for about 80%. As the first specialized intellectual property court in the country to exercise the “three-in-one” trial functions of intellectual property criminal, civil and administrative matters, the Hainan Free Trade Port Intellectual Property Court has established a blacklist system for seriously dishonest entities in the intellectual property field to promote the construction of an intellectual property integrity system. In order to meet the needs of industrial development such as Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone and Danyang integration, Qionghai Court and Danzhou Court will be added as courts of first instance for intellectual property rights in May 2022. Up to now, the province has initially formed four grass-roots courts, led by Hainan Provincial High Court, Hainan Free Trade Port Intellectual Property Court, Danzhou Court, Sanya Suburban Court, Qionghai Court, and Haikou Qiongshan Court. A new pattern of intellectual property adjudication based on cross-regional jurisdiction.

The press conference pointed out that various systems and mechanisms for the judicial protection of intellectual property rights in courts across the province have continued to improve. The first is front-end service. The established “1+5+11” judicial service guarantee mechanism, that is, the working mechanism of “1 intellectual property court + 5 itinerant case handling points + 11 judicial protection contact points in key parks” , Digital creativity and other key areas and the construction of emerging industries have played an active role.

The second is to focus on the intellectual property protection of the “Southern Silicon Valley” seed industry, set up an intellectual property zone trial court and a contact point for intellectual property judicial protection in Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and jointly establish a “People’s Court” with the Supreme People’s Court in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Intellectual Property Judicial Protection of Germplasm Resources (Hainan) Base” has established a multi-angle and all-round working mechanism integrating judicial trials, service guarantees, seed industry theoretical research, and field practice functions to stimulate innovation in the seed industry.

The third is to strengthen institutional integration and innovation, and participated in the establishment of two cases of “creating a unified provincial judgment guidance system” and “Nanfan Seed Industry Intellectual Property Special Zone”, which were included in the fourteenth batch and the fifteenth batch of Hainan Free Trade Port Institutional integration innovation case. The case “Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Focusing on Seed Industry Intellectual Property Protection and Helping Seed Industry Revitalization Strategy Achieve Effectiveness” jointly declared with the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Administration Bureau was included in the second batch of demonstration cases of optimizing the business environment in Hainan Province.

In addition, actively carry out international exchanges and cooperation and service guarantee. Actively participate in international conferences such as the Boao Forum for Asia Intellectual Property Sub-forum, RCEP Seed Industry Intellectual Property Protection Forum, strengthen coordination and communication with the World Intellectual Property Organization Arbitration and Mediation Shanghai Center, and the World Intellectual Property Organization Beijing Office, and actively and steadily promote foreign-related knowledge The establishment of a diversified settlement mechanism for property rights disputes will focus on enhancing the international influence of Hainan courts in resolving intellectual property disputes. We have successively dispatched professional teams to serve and guarantee major events such as Consumer Expo, China Seed Conference, China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Fair, Hainan Island International Film Festival, etc., printed and published models of judicial protection of intellectual property rights related to exhibitions, seed industries, and film and television works There were a total of 22 cases in 3 batches, doing a good job in guaranteeing intellectual property judicial services for major international events.

A total of ten typical cases were released at this press conference. Among them, the dispute over the use fee for the temporary protection period of new plant varieties heard by the Intellectual Property Court of Hainan Free Trade Port was selected as one of the top ten intellectual property cases of Chinese courts in 2022 by the Supreme People’s Court.

