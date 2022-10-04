Celebrate the National Day and welcome the 20th National Congress

Our province takes multiple measures to increase the tourism atmosphere of the National Day holiday

The event is a good show, and Taiwan tourism is warming up

■ Trainee reporter Liu Xiaohui, Hainan Daily reporter Li Yanmei

Tourists lined up to enter the park in an orderly line, tour buses went up one after another along the way, and people on the top of the mountain rushed to punch in and take photos… On October 3, the third day of the National Day holiday, the Tongguling Scenic Spot in Wenchang City ushered in a small peak for tourists entering the park. . During the National Day, the scenic spot launched a series of special activities and preferential tickets, which attracted many tourists. Seeing the popularity of the scenic spot picking up, Song Youyou, the operation director of Tongguling Scenic Spot, said, “I feel at ease and excited.”

This year’s National Day holiday, under the background that local travel, surrounding travel and short-distance travel in the province have become the dominant tourism consumption, the tourism market in our province will build momentum and gather tourists with festivals. Carefully plan the characteristic tourism and cultural products of various forms and contents, and promote them through multi-platform, multi-channel and multi-methods, constantly enrich tourism products, improve the quality of tourism services, and take advantage of the National Day holiday to take the step of recovery.

Diving and interacting with marine life intimately, playing with dolphins on Dolphin Island… This holiday, in Atlantis Sanya, tourists experienced the newly launched activities of the hotel.

“On the basis of implementing various anti-epidemic measures, in order to welcome the National Day, we have also polished and upgraded tourism products, such as launching new projects such as starry night snorkeling and dolphin snorkeling to enhance the tourist experience.” Sanya Atlanti Xu Xiangyu, director of market public relations in Sri Lanka, introduced.

On the eve of “October”, many tourist attractions in Sanya seized the opportunity to carry out internal renovation and upgrading, so as to make adequate preparations for the holiday. “We have strengthened and renovated the old and damaged infrastructure in the scenic area and have potential safety hazards, and increased tourist facilities and night lights, etc., to provide tourists with a more high-quality and safe tourist environment.” Deputy General Manager of Sanya Tourism and Culture Group, Luhuitou Tourism Development Liu Yong, chairman of the company, said.

While enriching the supply of tourism products, scenic hotels in our province “show their magical powers” and launch a number of preferential projects with affordable prices and diverse gameplay.

For example, Sanya Rice National Park has launched a National Day special event ticket of 19.9 yuan per person, including tickets and battery tickets; Sanya Xiaodongtian Tourist Area is officially open to domestic and foreign tourists and citizens for free from October 1, and has launched a variety of entertainment packages. ;The Nanwan Monkey Island Ecotourism Zone has launched pre-sale special activities for Hainan Island residents and Hainan migrant workers, including 99 yuan for monkey island park tickets and 128 yuan for “Monkey Island + Dui Dao” double-island play tickets; Changying Universal 100 Fantasy Park has launched special park sightseeing tickets, and tourists can freely choose the activities according to their preferences.

Compared with the National Day Golden Week in previous years, this year’s high-end hotels in our province have more promotions. “Recently, we have carried out live broadcasts on various OTA platforms and come up with two very cost-effective packages.” Dai Yujiao, Marketing Director of Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort, revealed that the hotel’s room reservations are increasing day by day. Some are booked until November.

The Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism and Culture launched the “Enjoy National Day · Enjoy Haikou” package with high cost performance and favorable price. Six hotels, including Haikou Marriott, Haikou Hilton, and Haikou Shangri-La, have also launched exclusive discounts for staying, catering to the travel psychology of “baby-walking” families.

In addition, the extraordinary measures taken by the government have also “added fuelwood and increased wages” for the revitalization of tourism in our province. Previously, our province had arranged special funds to support 326 scenic spots, hotels, homestays, coconut-level rural tourist spots and travel agencies that were severely affected by the epidemic, with a total of 44 million yuan in rewards and subsidies. In the next step, an additional 100 million yuan of funds will be allocated, which will be used to provide relief subsidies to tourism companies, issue tourism consumption coupons for tourists, and focus on supporting consumption scenarios such as hotel check-in and scenic spot tickets.

Liu Gang, associate professor of the School of Tourism of Hainan University, believes that “the government’s issuance of cultural tourism consumption coupons and special support funds for cultural tourism enterprises can greatly stimulate the vitality of the local tourism market, and the incentive and subsidy policies will inject momentum into the rapid recovery of enterprises. A series of online and offline activities will also stimulate the Hainan consumer market to a certain extent.”

“The recovery of the tourism market also needs the stimulation of some new projects and new highlights.” Ye Xiaozhou, general manager of Mission Hills Huayi Feng Xiaogang Film Commune, said that in recent years, tourists’ requirements for tourism quality have been changing and improving, and tourism practitioners need to reposition. And generate new ways to play, and constantly enrich and upgrade tourism products, in order to meet more diversified and personalized market demands, which puts forward higher requirements for the operational capabilities of tourism practitioners.

