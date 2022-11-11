On the afternoon of November 11, after the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, our province immediately held a teleconference across the province to convey and study the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on November 10, and in accordance with the deployment of the national teleconference , arrange the next step of epidemic prevention and control work in our province. Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Leading Group for Responding to the Epidemic, gave instructions to the provincial meeting.

Shen Xiaoming pointed out in the instructions that all departments at all levels in the province should improve their political positions, and conscientiously implement the relevant requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism “Notice on Further Optimizing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures to Scientifically and Accurately Do a Good Job in Prevention and Control”. With the goal of improving the scientificity and accuracy of prevention and control, we will unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, actively respond to the current seasonal peaks in entering the island, and put an end to “one size fits all” and “Layer by layer” to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development and the production and life of the people.

The meeting pointed out that the whole province should unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and in accordance with the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development, fully understand that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not to relax prevention and control, let alone. Opening up and “laying down” is a powerful measure to adapt to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of the new coronavirus mutation, and to further improve the scientific and precise nature of epidemic prevention and control. We must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control scientifically and accurately, guard the entry point of the island, implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, and achieve early detection and early disposal. With an irresponsible attitude, we must oppose and overcome formalism and bureaucracy, avoid the practice of “adding weights at different levels” and “one size fits all”, actively respond to the demands of the masses, and do our best to ensure the production and living services of the people. It is necessary to further compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, build a solid barrier for the prevention and control of the epidemic at the grassroots level, continue to strengthen the vaccination work, and make up for the shortcomings of the work. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate normalized epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, adhere to “holding the umbrella with one hand and work with one hand”, stabilize the economy with extraordinary efforts and means, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

Vice Governor Wang Lu presided over the meeting, and Fu Xuanchao, Secretary-General of the provincial government, attended the meeting.

original title:

Our province held a meeting to implement the spirit of the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic

Shen Xiaoming instructs Feng Fei’s speech

Source: Hainan Daily Client

Reporter: Li Lei

Photography: Feng Shuo

