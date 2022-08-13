Guangming.com (Reporter Yang Yanan) On August 12, the reporter learned from the Hainan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters that in order to effectively ensure the safe and orderly return of passengers stranded due to the epidemic, meet the needs of passengers with different return methods, and strictly prevent the epidemic from spilling over, Supplement the following prevention and control requirements for stranded passengers leaving Qiong through the port:

1. Positively infected persons, close contacts, close contacts, and passengers stranded in medium and high risk areas will not return for the time being;

2. Passengers stranded in non-epidemic cities and counties and low-risk areas need to check in to the designated centralized health management station 3 days in advance to carry out health monitoring. Those who do not have clinical symptoms such as fever, dry cough, loss of smell, muscle aches, etc., carry out nucleic acid testing once a day, and carry out “point-to-point” closed-loop transfer to the port for the return journey based on the health monitoring certificate;

3. For medium and high-risk areas, after epidemic prevention and control has been reduced to low-risk areas, Article 2 shall be implemented.