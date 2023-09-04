Hainan Island Tourist Highway: One of China’s Top Ten Self-Driving Travel Boutique Routes

Hainan Island Tourist Highway, known as the “Broad sea and sky, self-driving Hainan round-the-island tour road”, has been selected as one of China‘s top ten self-driving travel boutique routes. The announcement was made at the 2023 China (Aershan) Tourism Conference co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Xinhua News Agency, and Inner Mongolia on September 2.

The Hainan Island Tourist Highway will be fully open to traffic at the end of this year, but sections such as Wenchang, Qionghai, Danzhou, and Dongfang have already attracted numerous tourists. The self-driving tourist road provides a unique experience of driving along the coast, surrounded by beautiful scenery. It has been recognized as the “National Coastal No. 1 Scenic Byway” and is considered a landmark project of Hainan International Tourism Consumption Center.

Stretching nearly 1,000 kilometers, the tourist road connects 12 coastal cities and counties, including Haikou, Wenchang, Qionghai, Sanya, and Dongfang, as well as Yangpu Economic Development Zone. Along the way, it passes by 84 scenic areas, 22 coastal headlands, 25 lighthouses, 68 characteristic bays, 26 coastal lagoons, 16 mangrove forests, 40 post stations, and more. These attractions showcase the most beautiful landscapes of Hainan Island.

Although the entire road has not yet been opened, tourists can still experience different road tourism products during the upcoming National Day holiday. In Wenchang, visitors can enjoy the natural landscapes of Huwei Ridge, Mulan Bay, and reef beaches, as well as indulge in local delicacies. The section from Shimei Bay to Dahuajiao in Wanning is best known for its beautiful bays and is a favorite spot for aerial photography enthusiasts. Additionally, the west route of the tourist road features volcanic rock landscapes and ancient salt fields in Danzhou, and the magnificent Qizi Bay with its white sand and blue sea.

The selection of the Hainan Island Tourist Highway as one of China‘s top ten self-driving travel boutique routes will attract more self-driving tour enthusiasts to visit Hainan Island. It promises a unique and breathtaking experience for travelers seeking a fresh and exciting way to explore the island’s natural beauty.