Hainan Island’s three major airports are expected to transport 686,700 passengers during the “May Day” holiday, exceeding the pre-epidemic level_Hangzhou Net

Hainan Island’s three major airports are expected to transport 686,700 passengers during the “May Day” holiday, exceeding the pre-epidemic level

Chinanews.com, Haikou, April 26 (Reporter Fu Yuqun) Hainan Airport Group introduced on the 26th that the three major airports in Hainan Island (Haikou Meilan International Airport, Sanya Phoenix International Airport, and Qionghai Boao Airport) under Hainan Airport will “May Day” The holiday will usher in a new round of passenger flow peak. According to preliminary statistics, during the short holiday period from April 29 to May 3, the three major airports in Hainan Island are expected to complete about 4,425 flight movements, with a passenger throughput of about 686,700, a year-on-year increase of 2019 (April 30-5 April 4) increased by 20.7% and 21.7% respectively, exceeding the level of the same period before the epidemic.

According to reports, Haikou Meilan International Airport is expected to operate about 2,445 flights during the “May 1st” holiday, transporting about 343,700 passengers, with an average of 489 flights per day, and about 68,700 passengers per day, an increase of 15.33 compared with 2019. %, 11.75%. The peak day of passenger volume is expected to be May 3, with 72,900 passengers.

Sanya Phoenix International Airport is expected to complete 1,900 passenger flights taking off and landing, transporting about 333,000 passengers, an average daily increase of 23.4% and 30.8% year-on-year in 2019, and an average daily flight volume of 380 sorties. The peak day of passenger volume is expected to be April 30. Day, the number of passengers will reach 68,000.