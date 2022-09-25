Original title: Hainan issued a three-level typhoon warning “Aolu” will bring strong wind and rain

China News Service, Haikou, September 25th (Liu Yuanyue and Wu Chunwa) The Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory released news on the morning of the 25th. Affected by this year’s No. 16 typhoon “Aolu” (super typhoon level), from the 26th to the 28th, Hainan will travel from the east. There will be a strong wind and rain weather process in the west. The Hainan Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued a typhoon level three warning at 10 o’clock today.

According to monitoring, “Aolu” has rapidly strengthened to a super typhoon level on the night of the 24th. At 8:00 on the 25th, the center is located at 15 degrees north latitude and 123.7 degrees east longitude, that is, about 295 kilometers east of Manila, the Philippines. The wind force is above level 17, the radius of the seventh level wind circle is 220-320 kilometers, the tenth level wind circle has a radius of 100 kilometers, and the twelve level wind circle has a radius of 60 kilometers.

The Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that “Aolu” will move westward at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, and will land on Luzon Island in the Philippines from the evening to the night of the 25th, and its intensity will weaken. It entered the central and eastern waters of the South China Sea on the morning of the 26th, and then continued to move westward. The intensity re-intensified to a super typhoon level. It passed the Paracel Islands on the 27th, and landed on the eastern coast of Vietnam on the 28th. After landing, the intensity rapidly weakened.

Affected by the “Olu” and weak cold air, from September 26th to 28th, there will be a strong wind and rain weather in Hainan Province from east to west; from 29th to 30th, there will still be severe wind and rain in the eastern half of Hainan Island. Strong precipitation. In addition, around the 30th, a new tropical cyclone may be formed in the South China Sea, which will bring a new round of heavy precipitation to Hainan from October 1 to 2.

The Hainan Provincial Meteorological Department reminded that “Aolu” will directly attack the Xisha Islands on the 27th. Please attach great importance to the safety of sheltered ships and island reef facilities in the port; the strong winds at sea from the night of the 27th to the 28th will affect the normal navigation of the Qiongzhou Strait; due to the early stage The eastern half of Hainan Island has sustained heavy rainfall and the soil moisture is saturated. The new round of precipitation lasts for a long time and the rainfall is heavy, which will further increase the risk of geological disasters, mountain torrents, and floods in small and medium-sized rivers. Relevant departments are requested to prepare in advance.