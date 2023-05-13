Original title: Hainan launches level IV emergency response for flood control and wind prevention

At 8 o’clock on May 11, the Hainan Provincial Flood Control, Wind and Drought Prevention Headquarters launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control and wind prevention, requiring all cities, counties, and units to do a good job in various prevention and response work in accordance with relevant requirements.

The Provincial Meteorological Bureau has issued a four-level rainstorm warning at 6:20 on May 11: Affected by weak cold air and shear lines, it is expected that in the next 24 hours, Wenchang, Qionghai, Haikou, Ding’an, Tunchang, Danzhou, Some towns and towns in cities and counties such as Chengmai and Lingao will experience precipitation of more than 50 mm, and some towns will exceed 200 mm.

After consultation, research and judgment, the Provincial General Headquarters for Three Defenses decided to launch a Level IV emergency response for flood and wind control at 8:00 on May 11. Cities and counties such as Haikou, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wenchang, Ding’an, Tunchang, Chengmai, and Lingao should immediately initiate an emergency response that is not lower than the general response level of the provincial defense department. Other cities and counties should strengthen consultation, research and judgment, and prepare for prevention , timely start emergency response, and urge relevant responsible departments to do a good job in defense.

The province’s heavy rainfall defense work video meeting held on the same day re-emphasized and re-deployed the province’s heavy rainfall defense work. All cities, counties, and departments must fully enter the defense state and do their best to prevent and respond to this heavy rainfall.

The meeting called for further refinement of forecasting and forecasting. Meteorological departments should continue to improve the “7+31631” forecasting service model, strengthen fine forecasting and rolling forecasting, and provide strong support for precise defense; cities, counties, and departments should further strengthen geological hazards. Investigate risks and hidden dangers in mountain torrent disaster-prone areas, rivers and reservoirs, release disaster warning information in a timely manner, set warning reminders, decisively organize people in dangerous areas to avoid danger and transfer, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property; at the same time, submit information as a three The key tasks in the defense work should be grasped in a timely, comprehensive and accurate manner. The provincial three defense offices should do a good job in information collection, summary and supervision, and effectively improve the quality and efficiency of information submission.

