Hainan Normal University recently hosted a conference to commemorate the 39th Teachers’ Day. The event aimed to celebrate and honor the significant contributions of educators in China. The conference highlighted the importance of respecting teachers and valuing education.

During the event, Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, sent a letter to representatives of outstanding teachers throughout the country. In his letter, he emphasized the need to vigorously promote the spirit of educators and make new and greater contributions to the nation’s development and rejuvenation. Xi Jinping also extended holiday greetings and sincere blessings to teachers and education workers across China.

The conference was attended by Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang, who provided instructions and participated in the National Outstanding Teachers Representative symposium and speech. The event aimed to inspire and motivate educators to continue their dedicated work and further contribute to the country’s growth.

In addition to Hainan Normal University’s conference, various news agencies covered the importance of Teachers’ Day and the significance of honoring teachers. Xinhua News Agency and China Daily both highlighted the speeches and messages delivered by Xi Jinping, emphasizing the role teachers play in building a strong and prosperous nation.

The conference and the messages from Xi Jinping have renewed the focus on valuing educators and their contributions to society. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role teachers play in shaping the future of the country and the importance of investing in education.

Furthermore, the conference emphasized the need to promote the spirit of educators, encouraging them to continue working diligently and with love in mind. The focus on love and dedication highlights the significance of the teacher-student relationship and the impact teachers have on the lives of their students.

Overall, the conference at Hainan Normal University and the messages from Xi Jinping have highlighted the importance of Teachers’ Day and recognizing the invaluable contributions of educators. By promoting the spirit of education, China aims to build a strong and prosperous future for the country and its citizens.

