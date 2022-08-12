(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hainan organized the first batch of 660 tourists stranded in Haikou to take the flight to leave the island in an orderly manner

China News Agency, Haikou, August 12 (Fu Yuqun) In the early morning of August 12, the first batch of 660 tourists stranded in Haikou due to the epidemic took a flight from Haikou Meilan International Airport to return to the island. At present, Hainan is actively and orderly organizing stranded tourists to return home.

The Hainan Provincial Health Commission released the latest news on the 12th. As of 24:00 on August 11, Hainan had reported a total of 2,721 local confirmed cases and 2,257 local asymptomatic infections.

Since August, a new round of epidemics has occurred in Hainan Province. Zhou Changqiang, director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, introduced that as of 24:00 on August 7, there were about 177,900 stranded tourists in Hainan, including about 57,000 in Sanya.

Wang Liming, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, said that as of 4:00 on August 11, Sanya City organized 2,156 tourists who were stranded in Sanya due to the epidemic to take 14 flights to return.

According to the announcement issued by the Hainan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters, the conditions for travelers to apply for outlying islands: First, the cities and counties (districts) that are free of disease, the travel group or the hotel where the traveler is staying has no positive infection within the past 7 days. 2 times per hour (once a day) with negative nucleic acid certificates for return; secondly, if there is no positive infection within 7 days of the travel group or hotel stay of passengers in low-risk areas, they can return with negative nucleic acid certificates 3 times in 72 hours (once a day); For medium and high-risk areas, after epidemic prevention and control has been reduced to low-risk areas, the regulations for low-risk areas will be implemented.

It is reported that Hainan has made every effort to organize the return of stranded tourists based on the actual situation of stranded tourists, the epidemic prevention and control situation and the requirements of prevention and control policies. At present, the territorial government organizes and arranges special vehicles in stages and in batches according to the needs of tourists outlying the islands and the capacity of civil aviation, and transports tourists from the stranded place to the airport and other places in a closed loop for the return journey. (Finish)