Hainan Province Holds Early Volunteer Solicitation for Undergraduate Enrollment in 2023

Hainan Province to Hold Early Volunteer Enrollment for Colleges and Universities

July 15, 2023

Hainan Province, China – The Hainan Provincial Examination Bureau announced today that regular colleges and universities in the province will be enrolling students in general, art, and physical education colleges ahead of schedule in 2023. This decision comes after some recruiting colleges have not yet completed their admission tasks. In order to assist these institutions in completing their enrollment plans and to increase admission opportunities for candidates, the bureau has decided to organize a volunteer solicitation process.

Candidates will have the opportunity to fill in the volunteer system from 15:00 on July 15th to 9:00 on July 16th. The Hainan Provincial Examination Bureau’s official website and WeChat public account will provide information regarding the professional groups, names of the majors, subject requirements, and remaining enrollment plans of colleges and universities that still require students. Candidates must meet the subject requirements of the professional groups they intend to apply for in order to fill in their applications. However, for professional groups that do not have specific subject requirements, candidates can select any elective subject when applying for the exam.

Furthermore, candidates who have achieved a filing score equal to or higher than the minimum admission control score of 483 points for undergraduate batches and have not yet been admitted, will be allowed to fill in the professional group volunteers and professional volunteers of colleges and universities in the general category based on their filing scores.

For candidates who have passed the political assessment for admissions to military academies or the physical examination, interview, physical examination, and political inspection of public security institutions but have not been admitted, specific colleges and universities have remaining plans for professional groups and professional volunteers. These candidates will have the opportunity to fill in their preferences accordingly.

Hainan Normal University also has a special plan targeted at Baoting for local excellent teachers, which has not yet been completed. Candidates who have participated in the interviews for the “Targeted Rural Teachers’ Oriented Training of Normal Students at Public Funds (Special Local Excellent Teachers)” and have not been admitted yet, are eligible to fill in their preferences as volunteers. Candidates admitted to this special plan will be required to sign an agreement with the training institution, the education administrative department of the targeted training city (district), and the rural revitalization department of the training city (district). Additionally, if admitted candidates are under 18 years old, they must obtain the signature of their legal guardians, promising to teach in rural primary schools in cities and counties for a minimum of six years after graduation.

Hainan Medical College is also seeking volunteers for the enrollment of free oriented undergraduate medical students in Sanya City and Qionghai City. Candidates who have applied for and meet the qualifications for oriented free medical students but have not yet been admitted, will be eligible to fill in their preferences accordingly. However, admitted students will be required to sign a directional training and employment agreement with the training university, as well as the city and county health administrative department and the human resources and social security administrative department. They will be required to work at the oriented City, county, and township health centers for a minimum of six years after graduation (excluding the three years of standardized training for residents).

The minimum control line for undergraduate art admission is 362 points, and art candidates who have not yet been admitted with scores meeting the minimum requirements will have the option to fill in the professional group and professional volunteers of arts colleges with remaining enrollment plans. Similarly, candidates who have not been admitted will have the opportunity to select the professional group and professional volunteers of sports colleges with remaining enrollment plans.

Candidates who are eligible for minority preparatory classes and have not yet been admitted can choose to fill in the remaining enrollment plans for preparatory classes for ethnic minorities in specific colleges and universities.

The volunteer solicitation process will be conducted in the following order: undergraduate arts, undergraduate sports, and then general. Candidates must fill in the volunteer form within the specified time. Failure to do so will result in the candidate forfeiting their qualifications for this solicitation of volunteers.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the Hainan Provincial Examination Bureau or contact them via email at [email protected].

