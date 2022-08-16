Hainan: The proportion of cases found in the society continues to decline, and the newly infected people in Sanya are mainly controlled groupsFly into the homes of ordinary people

The reporter learned from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic held in Hainan Province today (August 16) that the number of reported cases in the province continued to fluctuate at a high level, the proportion of cases found in the society continued to decline, and the epidemic situation was generally controllable. critical period of confrontation. The number of newly reported cases in Sanya on August 15 was basically the same as that on the 14th, and the newly infected people were mainly controlled groups. Danzhou, Lingshui, Dongfang, Lingao, Wanning and Ledong are still in the period of epidemic development.

Hainan has continuously accelerated the nucleic acid testing process, made every effort to do a good job in medical treatment, and accelerated the construction of makeshift hospitals and isolation points. On August 15, a total of 7.342 million people were tested. The 2,000 beds of the third-party cabin hospital in Sanya have been delivered, the construction of the fourth cabin hospital in Sanya has started, and the construction of the fifth cabin hospital in Haikou has started. At present, 55.27% of the planned number of isolation rooms in the province has been completed. On August 15, 1,417 patients were received, and 88 were cured and discharged. As of 6:00 on August 16, there were 10,056 patients, including 3 critical cases, 6 severe cases, 86 ordinary cases, 2624 mild cases, 4228 asymptomatic cases, and 3109 untyped cases. A total of 125 cases were cured and discharged.

(Headquarters reporter Xu Chuhan Wei An Gao Jun)