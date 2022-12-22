Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yan Fangting, Correspondent Qiu Jianghua) On December 21, the Wuhan special session of Hainan’s “Hundred Fields and Ten Thousand Posts” school recruitment event was launched, and the Hainan Free Trade Port policy was promoted on the spot. 53 Hainan employers provided 1385 high-quality Recruiting talents for jobs. Wang Bin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, and Vice-Governor attended the launching ceremony and delivered a speech.

It is understood that the employers who participated in the recruitment on the spot included companies such as Qilu Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Co., Ltd., universities and research institutes such as Hainan University and Hainan Normal University, and Hainan Free Trade Port construction such as Lingshui Li’an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone. key park. The positions provided in this recruitment focus on the needs of key industries in Hainan, such as technology service posts, project investment posts, information technology posts, etc.

The site of the event will include presentations on typical talents by college graduates, presentations by representatives of employers, on-site talks between employers and job seekers, and in-depth talks. The event was carried out simultaneously online and offline, attracting thousands of college graduates and social talents to apply for consultations, gain a deeper understanding of Hainan’s development opportunities, and many talents signed letters of intent for employment with enterprises on the spot.

In addition to on-site recruitment that day, a special employment team was also arranged to enter the campus for activities. Relevant persons in charge of the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Human Resources Development Bureau, and representatives of Hainan universities and enterprises went to Wuhan University, Wuhan University of Technology, and Central China Normal University to give lectures on recruitment, which effectively improved the effect of recruiting talents.