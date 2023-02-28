Haining City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau resolves the problem of mobile stalls with three measures of “drainage, diversion, and blocking”



With the arrival of spring and the rising temperature, the chaos of mobile stalls has a tendency to “rebound”. The Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau found and solved the problem, and used the three methods of “draining, diverting, and blocking” to effectively resolve this problem and help the establishment of a national civilized model city .

The first is to strengthen publicity and education based on “sparseness”. Most of the people in the mobile stalls are elderly and low-educated people. Their lives are relatively difficult, and their awareness of the rule of law and legal knowledge are relatively weak. For this, the law enforcement team mainly uses persuasion, education and flexible law enforcement. From the perspectives of traffic safety, food safety, civilized city, etc., supplemented by legal explanations such as “Jiaxing City Civilized Behavior Promotion Regulations”, case warnings, etc., to improve management effectiveness. At the same time, when persuading and educating the illegal behavior of setting up stalls indiscriminately, we will strengthen publicity and education related to birds and other special animals and plants in combination with special actions such as “Hundred Days of Protecting Songs”, and strengthen legal knowledge and awareness of the rule of law in many ways. For example, the Xiashi Squadron distributed 28 leaflets and educated 45 people this month.

The second is to “introduce” as the body and strengthen classified management. Adhere to the problem orientation, start from the people for the people, cooperate with local streets, villages (communities) and other units, optimize the establishment of convenience stalls, breakfast stalls, etc., adopt market-oriented and socialized operation and management forms, and achieve the purpose of long-term management. Up to now, Xiashi District has set up 1 vegetable and fruit sales convenience stall area, 1 square stall area, 5 safe breakfast stalls, and 20 convenience service points to provide residents with convenient services such as grocery shopping and shoe repair. Through classified management and guidance, problems such as unlicensed operation, road occupation, and dirty environment can be effectively solved.

The third is to strengthen grid management based on “blocking”. In view of the characteristics of mobile vendors concentrating in the morning and evening, the law enforcement squadron refines the grid management according to the previous law enforcement situation, locks the key road sections of mobile vendors, strengthens the management mode of “fixed people and fixed posts” and “looking back at three times” management mode, and strengthens law enforcement inspections. Relying on the smart urban management platform and combining the mechanism of “village whistle blowing and team reporting”, strengthen multi-party cooperation and deal with the problem of mobile stalls more accurately and effectively. File and investigate stall owners who have failed to persuade them many times, use law enforcement methods to force civilized behaviors, and gradually explore a more effective long-term supervision mechanism. For example, the Xiashi Squadron has focused on inspecting 18 key road sections this month and persuaded them to leave 39 mobile stalls.