Haining City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau “Three Persistences” Creates a Model and Makes Efforts to Improve City Appearance and Order



In order to better serve the overall situation of economic and social development and the activities of “the Year of Striving Forward, the Year of Industrial Leap, and the Year of Innovation and Transformation”, improve the city appearance and street order, and ensure the safety of people’s lives, property and public safety, the Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of Haining City Focusing on solving the outstanding city appearance and environment-related problems around the masses, we will set an example with the “three persistences” and strive to promote the quality of life of citizens to a new level.

The first is to adhere to the problem orientation and solidly carry out industry rectification. On the basis of the preliminary investigation, special rectification was carried out for the battery car industry. During the rectification, the law enforcement team popularized laws and regulations to business operators, and clarified the requirements for all new cars to be placed in stores. In response to the newly discovered non-motor vehicle parking spaces in front of the store and the “small blue frame” parking of brand-new battery cars during the rectification process, the law enforcement team promptly secured the certificates, issued a letter of restriction and urged rectification, and reminded the operators to recycle in the non-motor parking spaces When the number of similar old cars reaches a certain level, they will be cleared and transported as soon as possible. For example, the Haizhou Squadron rectified and supervised more than 30 cases of over-the-door placement in the battery car industry, and filed a case to investigate and deal with one case of individual illegal parking of non-motor vehicles.

The second is to adhere to the coordinates of the masses and carry out regular inspections under high pressure. Aiming at roads, commercial complexes, schools and farmer’s markets, etc., where public concerns and violations of laws and regulations frequently occur in the daily city appearance, the Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau uses mobile inspections combined with fixed-point inspections to evaluate the urban appearance and appearance of the city in accordance with the standards for the creation of civilized and model cities. Carry out management with street order, discover violations of laws and regulations in a timely manner and deal with them as soon as possible. Especially during major exams, actively assist in the investigation and rectification of environmental noise in residential quarters and shops around the test sites, and increase the inspection of noise sources around the test sites that disturb the exams and residents. Since the beginning of this year, the Haizhou Squadron has carried out more than 100 mobile inspections, supervised the rectification of more than 800 violations of city appearance laws and regulations, and made one guarantee for the selection and examination in 2023.

The third is to adhere to the bottom line of safety and escort the city’s safety in accordance with the law. Attach great importance to the potential safety hazards in the daily operation of shops along the street, based on long-term normalized management, conduct management in accordance with laws and regulations for private charging of electric wires, illegal parking of non-motor vehicles, and occupation of fire exits, etc., increase investigation and punishment, and ensure elimination All kinds of potential safety hazards, and create a stable and harmonious environment. Since the beginning of the year, the Haizhou Squadron has filed and investigated more than 30 cases. At the same time, strengthen the management and control of dog work in the jurisdiction, and arrest and dispose of stray dogs in a timely manner on the basis of actively guiding civilized dog breeding. The Haizhou Squadron has arrested 147 unowned dogs since January to ensure that the unowned dogs in the market are dynamically cleared to prevent dogs from disturbing the people and safety accidents.