Haining City is in a centralized isolation point

1 case of new coronavirus positive infection found

On the morning of October 5, Haining City found 1 case of positive infection of the new coronavirus at the centralized isolation point. It is a traveler who returned from outside the province of the positive infected person notified on October 4, and has the same activity track in our city. He has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. The inspected close and sub-close connections have been put under control.

The general public is requested not to panic, pay attention to authoritative epidemic information in a timely manner, actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, take the initiative to strengthen personal protection, wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and avoid gatherings, strictly implement “one scan, one question, three investigations”, and actively cooperate with regular Nucleic acid test, get vaccinated against the new crown as soon as possible. Those who do not believe, spread or spread rumors, or do not cooperate with the above requirements and cause serious consequences, will bear corresponding legal responsibilities according to the “Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases”.

New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic in Haining City

Office of the Leading Group for Prevention and Control

October 5, 2022