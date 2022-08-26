Haining Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau explores the model of “house decoration supervision one thing” to create “Kipstone samples”



At present, under the background of the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, in order to continuously strengthen the ability and level of grass-roots governance, to solve the problem that the more resources sink to the upper level, the more chaotic the grass-roots level is, and the internal organization and mobilization ability of the grass-roots level is not strong. Administrative law enforcement takes Kipishi Street as a pilot project to focus on the decoration and decoration issues that the masses have strongly reflected, and explores “one matter of house decoration supervision” by relying on the “village community whistle blowing and team reporting” mechanism through the three measures of building mechanism, strengthening service, and emphasizing management. mode to promote substantial breakthroughs and systematic progress in grassroots governance.

1. Consolidate the foundation and build a platform, and strive to build a “compact” working mechanism

The first is to give full play to the leading role of party building in “leading geese”, taking the reform of “unifying the top and the bottom, strengthening the street and excelling the community” as an opportunity to strengthen the organization and guidance ability of the community party organization for the decoration and decoration work of the pilot community within the jurisdiction, such as: Xishan Community Party Committee Secretary Coordinate with the property management team of the pilot community, implement the property manager competition system, set up a red “micro-grid” party member vanguard team, and participate in the inspection of illegal construction in the pilot community. The Kipishi Sub-district Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Committee, with the deputy secretary of the street party committee as the director and the comprehensive law enforcement team captain as the executive deputy director, will coordinate and manage the administrative law enforcement work within its jurisdiction and provide a strong guarantee for the advancement of grass-roots governance; The office urges the three parties to join hands and build together, integrate the project led by young cadres in the “Pilot of the whole process of interior decoration in new residential areas”, and bring together the Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, the comprehensive administrative law enforcement team of Kipishi Street, and the community’s tripartite forces to establish a “young cadre lead, local area” project. “Pilot practice, achievement and experience sharing” work mechanism to jointly cultivate a new blue scene for the future community of Kipishi Street.

2. Front-line service and linkage to provide “all-round” professional guidance

The first is to optimize and strengthen the “linkage-type” mechanism. It is clarified that before the delivery of the community within the jurisdiction of Kipishi Sub-district, the comprehensive law enforcement department, together with the housing construction, the sub-district, the community and the property, must jointly implement an on-site inspection and joint review mechanism for the newly-built community, and survey in advance. The actual situation, complete the prediction of illegal construction in advance, this year has completed the joint review of 4 pre-delivery communities including Huayu Qiantang and Shanyu Lanting. The second is to deepen and implement the “list-based” service, clarify the pre-community management service subject and agreement, strictly implement the supervision responsibility of the property or non-property community, combine the completed floor plan of the community, convene the community property team, and clarify the available space for illegal decoration and construction. In areas prone to development, the management suspension of daily inspections of the property is reduced, and the property management is assisted in formulating the decoration guidance plan for residents; the third is to do fine-grained “menu-style” law popularization. On the other hand, emphasis is placed on propaganda and persuasion for the owners. For example, in July this year, after the comprehensive inspection of the Kipeili Phase II community in the early stage and the general questions of the owners, a meeting was organized led by the comprehensive street administrative law enforcement team and participated by the representatives of the owners. Suggestions on the use of bay windows are given, the specifications for the use of equipment balconies are clarified, and services are placed in the front to improve the people’s satisfaction with the grass-roots governance work.

3. Accurate targeting and comprehensively create “full-process” closed-loop management

The first is to focus on the “supervision of one thing”, combined with empowerment matters, under the guidance of the Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Office, the team of young cadres will actively undertake the provincial 61 “one thing” unveiling list of “housing” As one of the pilot projects, Haining has built a scene covering 9 inspections and 19 punishments, forming a comprehensive law enforcement-led “renovation supervision one thing” application, with self-regulation, public security, housing construction, fire protection and other departments as the main members. 1+4″ inspection team; the second is to classify and dispose of, and clarify the working methods. At present, the illegal constructions in the area under the jurisdiction of Kipishi Street are mainly in three categories: damage to greening, illegal construction and illegal decoration. The comprehensive administrative law enforcement team of Kipishi Street takes real estate decoration as the starting point to improve the one-stop service list and subdivide three typical types. The specific disposal mode of the scene, the clear disposal process, and the improvement of management efficiency; third, the direction remains unchanged, digital empowerment, relying on the “village community whistling, team registration” digital circulation platform, with real estate decoration “one thing” as the entry point, Build an efficient disposal system of “grid personnel’s inspection and reporting, community control in advance, and street comprehensive administrative law enforcement team response”, timely stop and correct illegal construction behaviors that occur, and as of now, adjust the contradictory disputes in illegal construction control and illegal decoration21 Effectively ensure the quality of the community and the safety of the whole house.