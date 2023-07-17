Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Implements “Four Catches” Strategy for Team Building

Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Four Catches” Deepen Team Building

Haining, China – The Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has been making significant strides in team building through their “four catches” approach. As part of the ongoing comprehensive administrative law enforcement reform, the bureau has been focusing on strengthening the foundation, changing their style, and establishing a positive image.

Under the guidance and assistance of the bureau, territories have taken party building as a crucial aspect of team building. The team members have undergone ideological refinement, political experience enhancement, and practical training, resulting in a responsible, united, and hard-working law enforcement team.

One of the key aspects of team building has been the emphasis on party building and consolidating the ideological foundation. The Xiashi Squadron Branch has been integrated into the sub-district Law Enforcement Branch, ensuring that party building and business operations go hand in hand. In the past six months, the bureau has organized 25 online and offline learning activities and a series of volunteer service activities. Additionally, they have actively sought supervision, reported on the construction of a clean and honest government, and participated in the “National People’s Congress’s evaluation of law enforcement” activities. Party members have also been encouraged to lead special projects, further improving the quality of the team.

Team management has been another significant focus for the bureau. They have established various assessment mechanisms and enforced them strictly. Each territory has been guided to adjust the division of labor according to their jurisdiction and task assessment, maximizing the enthusiasm of team members. The bureau has also innovated the practice of experienced members guiding and assisting new members, creating a comprehensive atmosphere and improving work efficiency.

Moreover, the bureau has placed great importance on law enforcement business and standardizing law enforcement behavior. They have actively pursued education and learning opportunities. Monthly evening classes, special training sessions, and case discussions have been organized to enhance collective learning and expand business knowledge. Independent group learning, modules, and case sharing have also been encouraged to continuously improve the level of law enforcement work. Furthermore, the bureau has participated in business knowledge competitions to improve their practical operation abilities and promote law enforcement work.

The Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s efforts in team building have proven successful in creating a responsible, united, and hard-working law enforcement team. By focusing on party building, team management, law enforcement practices, and knowledge enhancement, the bureau aims to establish a positive image and provide efficient and effective services to the community.

