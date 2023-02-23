Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses “micro-innovation” to optimize the business environment



In order to optimize and improve the business environment, the Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau uses the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform platform to start from the three dimensions of team, law enforcement and service, and use micro-innovation triple efforts to effectively release reform dividends to benefit the people We will focus on improving both urban governance capabilities and law-based administration, and boost social and economic development.

One is that the scientific structure makes the work more efficient. The law enforcement squadron clarifies the organizational structure, establishes and improves the standardized process of law enforcement management, improves the detailed implementation of responsibilities, and conducts work scientifically and efficiently. Focusing closely on the new requirements of the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform and the new transfer of functions, implement the sinking of power, optimize and improve the multi-channel case source discovery follow-up and disposal mechanism, make efforts to monitor and investigate, and develop multi-point collection at the grassroots level Whistle blowing, multi-line precise response, and all-field extension and quality improvement investigation and handling modes. At the same time, actively participate in the integration of teams, close village and community ties, and multi-departmental efforts to carry out consultations on difficult and persistent diseases to solve problems and resolve conflicts at the grassroots level. For example, the Haizhou Squadron has handled more than 300 cases of various clues and nearly 200 cases have been investigated and dealt with by law enforcement.

Second, double insurance makes the rule of law environment more standardized. In response to the two major problems encountered in the process of deepening the reform of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement, the lack of professionalism in territorial law enforcement and case handling and the lack of experience in law enforcement and supervision in new fields, Haizhou Squadron is helping the street to establish the city’s first “big comprehensive integration” On the basis of the “Comprehensive Law Enforcement + Legal Escort” working mode, the Street signed a special legal service agreement with Zhejiang Huliang Law Firm, and started with the squadron transmission and assistance mechanism, and taught lectures in groups of “lecturers”. , Focused discussion and other forms, deepen the theoretical knowledge and practical experience in the newly transferred field after the reform in the teaching and learning, lay a solid foundation for the expansion of law enforcement in the new field and achieve zero breakthroughs, and standardize the law enforcement environment with two insurances. For example, the Haizhou Squadron has mediated and responded to one lawsuit, resolved nearly 20 difficult cases involving legal issues, and held three discussion and sharing sessions on new transfer areas.

The third is multi-dimensional acceleration to make service practice more solid. Faced with the difficulties and expectations of managing the counterparty, the law enforcement squadron uses “acceleration” to speed up the case handling to ensure that the case is completed before the important nodes such as the party’s business opening, transaction and school start, so as to relieve the company’s worries and difficulties, and serve the masses in a solid manner. For example, the Haizhou Squadron has speeded up law enforcement to facilitate and benefit the people more than 10 cases. At the same time, according to the goal of “one-net unified management and one-click handling” in the administrative law enforcement reform of “big comprehensive integration”, the “global delivery” platform is used to allow the parties to choose SMS, EMS and other offline and online flexible channels Delivery, multi-dimensional speed and quality improvement, solid service quality, effectively release the convenience dividend of reform, and optimize the legal environment of our city.