Economic responsibility for the tenure of director of Haining Municipal Affairs Data Office



Audit and institutional establishment management evaluation progress meeting was held



On the morning of July 14, Shen Qing, director of Haining Municipal Affairs Data Office, held a meeting on economic responsibility audit and institutional establishment management evaluation.

All members of the audit team, the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, the heads of the relevant departments of the Municipal Party Committee Editorial Office, members of the management team and cadres above the middle level attended the meeting.

at the meeting,Chief Auditor of the Audit TeamJiang Jiajun,Chen Guangchi, Chief of the Supervision and Inspection Section of the Editorial Office of the Municipal Party Committeerespectively this timeauditimplementProgramandInstitutional preparationmanageEvaluate workConductedintroduce。

Report by Director Shen QingspanFulfillment of economic responsibilities during tenure。

Audit BureauParty members、Zhou Weifeng, director of the Municipal Economic Responsibility OfficePut forward a clear request, emphasizing the correctnessKnow the individual and the whole, supervision and service,Problems and Correctionsrelationship, actively cooperate with the audit work, and make changes while reviewing, to ensure that the audit work is completed with high quality and efficiency.

Municipal Party CommitteeYuan Ying, Chief of the Cadre Education Supervision Section of the Organization DepartmentSpecific requirements are put forward from three aspects: improving political standing, correct treatment, full support, emphasis on cooperation, objective evaluation, and seeking truth from facts.。

Finally, Director Shen Qingmake a statement.he saidmust be strictly disciplined and fully cooperate,accept supervision, actEstablish reforms, establish rules and regulations, and pay close attention to implementationtaking this economic responsibility audit and institutional management evaluation as an opportunity,Further enhance legal awareness、Standard work procedures、Improve work style、Improve work efficiency。