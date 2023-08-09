Haining Municipal Bureau of Justice Implements ‘Four Measures’ to Enhance Law-based Business Environment

Haining Municipal Bureau of Justice has recently implemented “Four Measures” aimed at optimizing the law-based business environment in the city. These measures are set to serve and protect the healthy development of private enterprises and promote high-quality economic growth.

The first measure focuses on strengthening guarantees and coordinating policy supply. The bureau has jointly issued the “Implementation Measures for Deposit and Withdrawal of Margin in Criminal Cases Involving Enterprises” and the “Work Plan for Establishing a Legal Protection and Business Center.” These measures were developed in collaboration with multiple departments and aim to provide accurate policy guidance to individual industrial and commercial households. In addition, the bureau has introduced the “Working Mechanism of Enterprise-Related Notarization Digital Intelligence Joint Office Service,” which expands the notarization service chain. Since its launch, this service has facilitated 160 notarizations of equity inheritance, involving 167 companies with a total equity value of 113 million yuan.

The second measure focuses on excellent service and the full coverage of rule of law services. The bureau aims to establish a legal advisory service grid that covers market entities comprehensively. With a focus on gathering places for market entities, the bureau has set up legal service teams in various parks, industrial parks, and business districts. The goal is to ensure that every 200 market players have access to at least one legal consultant. This approach covers more than 106,000 market players in the city and has provided over 2,200 legal consultations and mediated more than 300 conflicts and disputes since the beginning of the year.

The third measure addresses the need to resolve disputes and improve the governance of sources of litigation. To reduce the number of civil and commercial disputes, the city has introduced an arbitration mechanism and established the Haining Branch of the Jiaxing Arbitration Commission. This initiative aims to reduce the cost and time associated with handling disputes and lower the rate of dispute litigation. Additionally, the “Law Protection and Business Center” has been established to hold regular joint meetings to address common issues raised by market players. This proactive approach has resolved more than 20 legal issues related to enterprises raised at these meetings.

The fourth measure emphasizes the popularization of laws and the cultivation of excellent corporate literacy. Haining has organized special law popularization lectures on the topic of “law assisting business.” These lectures cover various aspects of enterprise-related contract risks, labor employment, internal management, and law enforcement management. Enterprises can choose from a menu of 55 law popularization topics and invite lecturers to provide training. The city has also implemented the corporate culture + rule of law project, which aims to improve the legal literacy of employees and educate enterprises on the importance of rule of law and credit awareness. Currently, there are 879 enterprise employees who have officially taken up roles as “law-aware people.”

These “Four Measures” implemented by Haining Municipal Bureau of Justice highlight the city’s commitment to creating an optimal law-based business environment. Through strengthening guarantees, providing excellent services, resolving disputes, and emphasizing the popularization of laws, the city aims to support private enterprises and foster high-quality economic development.