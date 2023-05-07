Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes the “Three Strict” measures to crack down on illegal dumping of construction waste outside the city



In order to further strengthen the crackdown on the illegal dumping of construction waste, the Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has taken comprehensive measures to prevent and control, and adopted the “three strict” measures to form a long-term management mechanism of joint management and effective supervision, and resolutely curb illegal dumping of construction waste , jointly maintain the urban environment.

Improve the joint law enforcement mechanism, and strictly investigate the phenomenon of construction waste dumping. Carry out joint examination and approval, joint prevention and control, joint investigation and joint investigation of illegal acts of construction waste, joint public security, road administration, etc. to conduct multi-departmental joint disposal of illegal acts found, and severely crack down on illegal acts in the process of transportation and disposal of construction waste outside the city. Since the beginning of this year, the Xucun Squadron has cooperated with the public security and comprehensive management offices to carry out night inspections of construction vehicles, and a total of 59 illegal vehicles of various types have been captured.

Carry out special rectification actions to severely crack down on illegal dumping. Adhere to “strict control and heavy punishment”, give full play to the platform advantages of “one team in charge of law enforcement”, pay equal attention to water and land, and stay on the spot. Through special rectification, investigate and collect evidence of the source and destination of construction waste, strictly investigate the filing or approval procedures for cross-provincial (city) transportation of construction waste, etc., strictly investigate and deal with suspected illegal dumping, cross-city transshipment and other illegal acts in accordance with the law. Since April, the Xucun Squadron and the public security traffic police have jointly enforced the law once, dispatched 15 law enforcement officers, set up 3 checkpoints, and seized 6 vehicles suspected of illegally transporting and disposing of construction waste outside the city.

Strengthen the situation of high-pressure management and control, and strictly promote long-term management. In accordance with the requirements of “more compacted responsibilities, more precise measures, and more intensive efforts”, strict law enforcement will not be relaxed, severe crackdown on illegal dumping of construction waste outside the city’s territory, and “zero tolerance” for dumping of construction waste outside the city’s territory, and control at the source , Combining daily fixed-point inspections and mobile inspections, strictly controlling road transportation checkpoints, continuously improving the accuracy of inspections, and severely cracking down on illegal dumping of construction waste outside the city. Since the beginning of this year, the Xucun Squadron has investigated and dealt with 22 cases of illegal dumping of construction waste outside the city.