Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Village Community Whistling and Team Reporting” Mechanism Improves the Efficiency of Grassroots Governance



Under the background of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, precise empowerment, and power sinking, the Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau innovated and practiced “village whistle blowing and team reporting”, so as to promote the integration of law enforcement and governance. At present, the project mechanism of “Village Whistling and Team Reporting” has been selected into the province’s “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform practice results of 100 cases and the comprehensive administrative law enforcement experience and practice materials catalog of townships (streets).

The first is to lose the “theoretical liquid” and strengthen the hand in hand at the grassroots level. Formulate and issue corresponding work plans, build a strong grassroots governance team, and incorporate the town (street) comprehensive administrative law enforcement team, grid team and other forces into the village (community) grassroots governance team system. At the same time, strengthen the party building alliance. Taking the pilot Chang’an Town as an example, party members from various departments such as comprehensive law enforcement and market supervision were unified into the party organization management of the law enforcement team. The deputy secretary of the rule of law, focused on common and frequently occurring problems at the grassroots level, provided 53 times of personalized business training for grid members, improving the awareness of the rule of law and the promotion of the rule of law among grassroots grid members.

The second is to lock the “target point” and improve the grassroots heart-to-heart. According to the daily inspections of grid officers, law enforcement officers, and reports from the masses, the hot spots that the masses are concerned about are sorted out on a regular basis, and at the same time combined with the reality of the village community, a one-stop list covering 6 aspects including 16 items is formed to accurately match the demands of the masses. At present, a total of more than 8,000 opinions and suggestions have been collected, and more than 500 grass-roots governance instructions have been issued to expose hidden problems in advance and deal with them at the front, and turn law enforcement at the end into source governance. Increased by 21.73%. Strengthen the awareness of active service and advanced management. Taking Chang’an Town as an example, guide 9 companies that meet the planning re-issuance requirements to re-apply for planning permits, and popularize relevant policies and regulations, continue to optimize the business environment, and promote social harmony and stability.

The third is to do the right “operator” to rejuvenate the grassroots. Relying on the digital platform of “Village Whistling and Team Reporting”, strengthen the collection of clues for disorderly parking, strengthen the real-time management of key road sections, and use online multi-span collaboration to promote offline left-right connection. According to the feedback from the grid staff in the early stage, combined with the opinions of the village community, focusing on areas with prominent parking contradictions such as schools, parks, and commercial complexes. After consultation and research by the Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Committee of Chang’an Town, parking facilities are scientifically arranged, and the first batch of additional parking facilities in the township There are more than 2,000 parking spaces, and 4 strict management road sections have been set up. On the one hand, it bridges the gap between supply and demand, and on the other hand, it strengthens static traffic management, so as to achieve the overall goal of “not handing over conflicts and solving them on the spot” as much as possible.