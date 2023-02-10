Haining Xiashi Squadron takes four measures to strengthen post-holiday refined management



After the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, all members of the Xiashi Squadron in Haining City increased the frequency of inspections, and adopted the measures of “combining blockage removal, management and punishment” to restore normal management and strengthen urban refined management.

One is to firmly grasp the city appearance management. Started three shifts in the morning, middle and evening to check on duty at different times, focusing on the inspection of storefronts operating outside the door, occupying roads, and stacking randomly, mobile stalls are prone to frequent unlicensed operations, and the appearance of the city around the construction site. A total of more than 40 law enforcement team members were dispatched Person-times, 3 special rectifications were carried out, and more than 40 violations were supervised and rectified, which improved the overall appearance of the jurisdiction from point to point.

The second is to pay close attention to handling letters and visits. Actively and properly handle all kinds of reports from calls, letters, and visits, and make detailed expansions in areas of people’s livelihood that are of concern to the people and concerned by the society, such as cooking fumes, household garbage, parking in green spaces, and illegal construction. A total of 7 reports and complaints were handled and mediated in one week.

The third is to do a good job in garbage supervision. Strengthen law enforcement cooperation, cooperate with the Baibu Squadron of the Haiyan Law Enforcement Bureau to investigate the smuggling of construction waste in a primary school within the area of ​​evidence collection, and crack down on the illegal act of cross-regional smuggling of construction waste; deepen the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, and cooperate with the market supervision office Carry out domestic waste inspections on 18 stalls in a vegetable market in the Fengheliyuan area.

The fourth is to stick to the law and handle cases. Based on the authority of law enforcement, according to the findings of daily inspections and the clues reported by the masses, the Xiashi Squadron has filed 10 cases in a week. To establish and improve the law enforcement and case handling system, the members of the case handling team once again sorted out the frequently issued administrative violations, established logic diagrams, standardized the law enforcement and case handling process, and refined the attention points of case handling. At the same time, strengthen the legal training of law enforcement team members to improve the level of law enforcement and case handling.