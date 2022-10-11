Hairdressers and beauticians are often confidants for clients and it is possible that some women, victims of violence, tell them episodes of violence of which they are victims. It is to provide the tools to properly support this type of request for help, that the initiative “If life takes a bad turn… cut it out”. “The initiative follows the American project from which we took the name – explains Dr. Martina Barban, a member of the working group engaged in combating violence against women in the emergency rooms of Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto -. We also wanted to activate it in the territory of the Ulss 2 to respond to the need, expressed precisely by a hairdresser, who found herself in difficulty in the face of the confidences of a client victim of violence, not knowing how to help her ».

The meetings are organized by the emergency room staff of Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto, with the Committee of Mayors of the Pieve di Soligo district, in collaboration with the Sinistra Piave Community Foundation and the trade associations and will take place in November. The goal is to make these professionals aware of the network active in the territory of the Ulss 2 for the support of abused women, enabling them to offer concrete help. On 25 November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, professionals will be asked to decorate the windows of their salons with the campaign slogan and telephone numbers. “The intent is to involve more and more people active in the community in the anti-violence network – concludes the doctor, making sure that they are able to recognize a woman who is a victim of abuse and, in some way, can help her and ensuring that even the salons of beauty become places where to sensitize people, with discretion and delicacy ».