Hairless dog “Scooter” named “the ugliest dog in the world”.

The Chinese crested dog named Scooter can now adorn himself with the title “The ugliest dog in the world“. The seven-year-old won the “World‘s Ugliest Dog” competition in Petaluma, California on Friday evening (local time).

He’s a “very sweet boy,” enthused dog owner Linda Elmquist from Tucson (US state of Arizona) before the big stage performance – and kissed Scooter’s wrinkled neck. She can now look forward to a prize of $1,500 and a flight to New York to present her champion on NBC’s morning show.

Scooter with owner Linda Elmquist Image: (APA / AFP / PHILIP PACHECO)

Scooter was taken to an animal shelter by a breeder for euthanasia as a puppy with deformed hind legs, but was then adopted. Undeterred, he walks on two legs and pulls his hind body behind him. Scooter also moves forward with the help of a trolley. “It allows him to run faster and longer distances,” says Elmquist.

The Pekingese named Wild Thang came in second. The seven-year-old scored with his storm hairstyle and tongue hanging out on the side.

Pekinese “Wild Thang” Bild: (APA/AFP/PHILIP PACHECO)

He is closely followed in third place by a 16-year-old Chihuahua who goes by the name of Harold Bartholomew. Mistress Sabrina Impelido had adopted the street dog just a year ago. “He’s blind and deaf, all the hustle and bustle here doesn’t bother him at all,” says the Californian.

Harold Bartholomew Bild: (APA/AFP/PHILIP PACHECO)

Nine dogs took part in this year’s edition of the competition, which has been running since the 1970s, including the pug Jinny Lu from South Korea with a noticeably long tongue and the one-eyed mixed breed Prince Hoffman with slanting teeth and a hanging tongue.

Red carpet, trophies, judges and onlookers clapping – the voting for the “World‘s Ugliest Dog” at the annual Petaluma county fair, an hour’s drive north of San Francisco, has all the ingredients of a beauty pageant.

By the way, personality, appearance and the reaction of the audience also play a role in the selection. Among the four judges this time was NBC host Gadi Schwartz. As a newcomer to this competition, he found out from the children in the audience. “Accordingly, ugly is someone who looks like an alien when hair grows out of their ears, their teeth are crooked or their tongue is hanging out.”

These “beauty ideals” have already been fulfilled by many world champion dogs. Last year, the nearly hairless Chinese Crested mix Mr. Happy Face won with his tongue hanging out. Neapolitan Mastiff Martha once made it onto the podium with long skin flaps and bloodshot eyes, Pitbull German Shepherd mix Quasi Modo with a hunchbacked back, and spindly Chihuahua mix Yoda with short tufts of hair and a lopsided snout.

The organizers say that the intention is not to make fun of the “ugly” dogs, but rather to highlight their lovable and beautiful sides. Many of the four-legged friends come from animal shelters or from puppy farms. The campaign calls for the adoption of abandoned animals.

For dog owner Ann Lewis, who came with the Pekingese Wild Thang from neighboring Oregon, all participants are winners. “It’s just about this important message that good homes are found for all dogs.”

