Haitian residents burn gang members alive

Last Monday, April 25, 13 suspected gang members were stoned and burned by a crowd in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

According to local police, the agents stopped a van in which armed men were allegedly traveling, and were in the middle of the arrest when civilians gathered around. The mob led the gang members away from the police, beating and stoning them before putting tires on them, pouring gasoline on them and burning them.

The situation in the Haitian capital is one of extreme insecurity, with criminal gangs controlling approximately 60% of the city since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Port-au-Prince has experienced a spike in violence in recent months. According to statistics, clashes between rival gangs have caused nearly 70 deaths between April 14 and 19.

