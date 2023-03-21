Haiyan County Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau implements multiple precise policies to help optimize the business environment



In order to thoroughly implement the work requirements of optimizing the business environment, better promote the development of enterprises, and help the county economy to stabilize and improve the quality, the Haiyan County Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau took the “big comprehensive integration” reform as an opportunity, based on comprehensive law enforcement and urban management It is mainly responsible for the main business, and contributes comprehensive law enforcement forces to optimize the business environment through measures such as departmental coordination, credit restoration, and extension of law enforcement stations.

The first is to deepen departmental coordination. Continue to deepen the “comprehensive investigation” of administrative law enforcement. Through the sorting out of functional matters, the integration of law enforcement forces, and the unification of law enforcement standards, the new model of “entering the door once, checking multiple things, and being in place at one time” will effectively reduce law enforcement interference with enterprises and improve the effectiveness of grassroots governance. Improve the sense of gain and satisfaction of the enterprise. For example, the Qinshan Squadron carried out 10 “comprehensive inspections once” inspections this year, and the inspection frequency decreased by 30% year-on-year.

The second is to promote credit restoration. Formulate an annual credit repair plan, actively contact enterprises through visits, telephone calls, etc., guide and help enterprises with process operations, document preparation, etc., to achieve “zero errands” for enterprises and “delivery of services” to help enterprises regain their vitality. At the same time, do a good job of popularizing the legal system to enterprises, so as to promote enterprises to operate in accordance with the law and develop healthily. This year, 4 corporate credit repairs have been completed.

The third is to establish a law enforcement liaison station. Establish comprehensive law enforcement liaison stations in villages (communities) and industrial parks. By sorting out frequent and high-occurrence incidents in the grid, we will carry out targeted legal publicity and guidance services for enterprises, strengthen the implementation of corporate responsibilities by enterprises, and consciously do a good job in safe production, environmental protection measures. Enterprises can consult relevant laws and regulations at the contact station, reflect the situation of administrative law enforcement involving enterprises, and achieve a win-win situation of guiding the healthy development of enterprises and standardizing administrative law enforcement behavior. This year, it has guided enterprises to solve more than 100 related problems.