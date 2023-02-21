Haiyan County Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched the “Hundred Days of Song Protection” action to protect wild birds



Haiyan County Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, launched the “100-day protection” action for wild birds and wild animals protection, fully utilized the concept of “big comprehensive integration” and grass-roots governance modernization “integration of modernization and industrialization”, and passed the popularization of laws Propaganda, strengthening patrols, strict law enforcement, solidly promote the protection of wild birds and other wild animals, and achieve sustainable development of the ecological environment.

The first is to strengthen the publicity of law popularization and create a good atmosphere. The law enforcement team went deep into the front line of the village and community, carried out publicity on bird love and protection in places such as farmhouses, farmers’ markets, restaurants and restaurants, actively publicized the knowledge of wild animal protection, laws and regulations to the public, and urged business entities to strictly abide by the prohibition of illegal hunting, operation, and consumption The relevant regulations on wild animals guide the public to consciously resist eating wild birds and other wild animals, actively protect and care for wild animals, and enhance the awareness of loving and protecting birds in the whole society. At present, more than 200 copies of publicity materials have been distributed.

The second is to strengthen supervision and patrol and build an ecological barrier. Through the “Aerial Law Enforcement Team” and the “Jingjing Youtiao Scenic Area Management” platform, in the form of “drone patrol + digital supervision”, strengthen the monitoring of the main distribution areas of birds such as Nanbei Lake Scenic Area, Huangjiashan, Fengshan, etc. The supervision and patrol of habitats and migratory passages should be carried out strictly, and the clues of setting up nets to catch birds in relevant forests should be strictly checked. All kinds of hunting tools, such as sticky nets, bird lures, and rabbit-catching grids, were dismantled and destroyed as soon as possible to protect the reproduction and habitat of wild animals. At present, a total of 7 bird-catching nets have been dismantled, and 1 rabbit-catching net has been seized.

The third is to strengthen joint prevention and control, and strictly investigate illegal activities. Leverage the advantages of grass-roots governance and grid management, give full play to the “bridge” role of the comprehensive law enforcement liaison station, form a “one team” with public security, market supervision, self-regulation and other departments to carry out inspections and law enforcement, continue to strengthen joint prevention and control, and strictly investigate and deal with wild animals Illegal activities such as hunting, trading, transportation, unlicensed reproduction, and destruction of living and breeding places for wild animals such as birds should be traced to the source in a timely manner, so that one discovery and one investigation will be strictly conducted. So far, 2 related cases have been investigated and dealt with.