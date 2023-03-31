Southeast Net News on March 31 (by our reporter Li Qiaoting) Spring rains are pouring down on green tips, and it’s time for new tea picking. In the northern mountainous area of ​​Lianjiang County, the “big ocean county”, the 20,000-mu tea mountain in Changlong Town ushered in the busiest Mingqian tea picking period of the year.

Photo by Wu Kebin, Changlong Tea Mountain, known as “Tea Township on the Clouds”

Haiyang County also produces tea with 20,000 mu of tea mountains facing the sea

On March 20th, just after a spring rain, the fresh green tea hills were undulating, and the first ray of sunshine in the morning had just penetrated the clouds. The tea pickers had already shuttled in the tea garden shrouded in clouds and mist, picking the “Mingqian tea” in early spring. The average altitude of Changlong Town in Lianjiang is 380 meters, and it has about 23,600 mu of tea plantation area. On the tea mountain, you can overlook Luoyuan Bay. The unique geographical location where the mountains and the sea face each other. The tea mountain is shrouded in clouds and mist all the year round and has plenty of sunshine, so it has the reputation of “tea town on the cloud”.

Tea farmers are picking Mingqian tea (photo by Zheng Chengle)

It is understood that Changlong Town is an important tea-producing town in Fuzhou City. It has a long history of tea production and has been cultivated for more than 400 years. It is known as “Luchi Tea” in history. The average altitude is 380 meters, the annual average temperature is 16.7 ℃, the mountains are high and foggy, the rainfall is abundant, the temperature difference between day and night is large, the soil is fertile, and there are almost no pests, which provide unique advantages for tea production. More than half of the town’s population is engaged in tea-related industries. . Up to now, Changlong Town has an area of ​​more than 20,000 mu of tea gardens, 18 tea processing enterprises, with an annual output of 5,500 tons of dry tea and an annual output value of more than 40 million yuan.

Photo provided by Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory in Changlong Tea Mountain

The mountain was busy picking tea, and the mountain was busy making tea. Following the rich tea fragrance, the reporter came to Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory. The Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory located in Xiayang Village is full of tea fragrance, and everyone is busy drying, killing, rolling, baking and other processes of the picked fresh tea to make Mingqian green tea as soon as possible. According to reports, the annual sales of this tea factory in the mountain village can reach more than 5 million.

“The tea tree has absorbed enough nutrients after a winter. The first crop of bud tips picked at this time is tender, green in color, fragrant, mellow and beautiful in taste. It is a good tea.” Chen Feng, director of Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory While talking, I made a cup of this year’s Mingqian green tea: “The picking of Mingqian tea is the busiest season of the year for the tea factory, and it is also related to the “one-year plan” of the tea farmers in the village. The picking period is very short, and the normal situation is less than one month’s time.”

Vigorously Transform Ecological Tea Gardens and Develop Mingyou Tea Brands

As a native of Changlong, Chen Feng has been fascinated by growing, making and selling tea since he was a child. In 1992, he founded Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory, which integrates production, supply and sales. At the beginning, there were only a dozen or so workers in the tea factory, all of whom were local tea farmers. Most of the production was done by manpower, mainly for local people. The traditional green tea that I usually drink. After more than ten years of development, relying on the high quality and low price of tea, the green tea from Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory has gradually become the favorite life tea of ​​local people and overseas Chinese.

Photo courtesy of Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory

In 2007, Lianjiang County implemented a small-area tea reform demonstration to renovate 350 mu of old tea gardens. As an oolong tea demonstration base, more than 1,000 mu of Xiaozhong tea and Meizhan were carefully managed. Taking advantage of this opportunity, relying on his experience in the tea market and his confidence in the quality of Changlong tea, Chen Feng came up with the idea of ​​building the brand of Mingyou Tea, the No. 1 tea factory in Changlong. With the support of the county government and after listening to the opinions of tea experts, Chen Feng began to renovate the old tea garden non-stop, and updated and improved the tea tree varieties. Advantages, successively replant tea species with high market value such as “Meizhan” and “Jinguanyin”, and cut down old trees and plant new trees at a rate of 10% every year, gradually transforming the tea garden. “To get rich, cut down the old tea trees first,” Chen Feng said to the reporter with a smile, “The first tea variety introduced was ‘Mei Zhan’, and now this tea variety is the main green tea variety of Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory. It is emerald green and translucent, and has won the favor of the market. Later, the tea variety ‘Jinguanyin’ was introduced, which can be made into both green tea and black tea, which greatly improved the market efficiency.”

With the ecological transformation of the tea garden, in just a few years, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory has cultivated high-quality tea brands such as “Mingqian Green Tea”, “Chalong Qidun”, “Jinguanyin” and “Drip Green”. In 2012, only a few types of Mingyou Tea Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory sold 1,000 catties. After the success of the small test, as the market slowly opened up, the sales of Mingyou tea from Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory are getting higher and higher, especially the annual Mingqian green tea, half of which are booked before the new tea comes out. By 2022, the annual sales of Mingyou Tea will reach 50,000 jin.

In 2015, with the transformation of Lianjiang County’s provincial-level agricultural business park, Chen Feng built a 400-acre high-standard tea garden base after receiving financial and technical support. In 2021, more than one million yuan will be invested in the construction of factories, and advanced automated tea production lines will be introduced, and the traditional “Luchi tea” technique will be integrated with modern technology to make the quality of tea more stable.

Renovating high-standard ecological tea gardens, introducing high-quality tea varieties, building modern factories, and creating excellent tea brands, Chen Feng has been constantly exploring the best-selling method of Changlong tea for many years. Relying on the reputation of “high-quality” and “exquisite tea”, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory has a stable customer base at home and abroad. By 2022, the annual sales of Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory, a mountain village tea factory, will reach 5 million. Changlong tea not only attracts a large number of fans at home and abroad, but also allows Changlong’s overseas Chinese and relatives to comfort their nostalgia and joy in drinking tea.

Driven tea farmers to increase labor income to achieve a “two-way win-win”

With the increasing sales of Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory, Chen Feng did not forget to take the surrounding tea farmers to “digging for gold” in tea, and formulated a “company + employee” cooperative management model. At present, more than 200 tea farmers in Xiayang Village where Chen Feng lives have joined this model. He told reporters that the tea garden can be harvested 5 times a year, and the tea factory pays an average of 1.2 million yuan per year for tea picking and tea making. The quality of hand-picked tea in Mingqian is the best. During the peak period of tea-picking, about 150 local tea-picking workers are employed. Before the Ching Ming Festival, tea farmers manually picked one bud and one leaf according to the requirements of the tea factory; summer and autumn tea gardens used machines to harvest, and the tea income was owned by the villagers who took care of it, and the tea factory set prices in real time according to the quality of fresh leaves. In this way, the tea factory ensures the source of high-quality tea raw materials, and also solves the labor problem of tea garden management. On the basis of tea planting, local tea farmers have increased their income from labor services such as picking, pruning, and material application. The average income per mu can reach 4,000 to 5,000 yuan. Under such a model, Changlong Tea Factory not only guarantees the quality of the tea produced, but also drives the tea farmers in the village to increase their income, achieving a “two-way win-win situation”.

Liu Xin, a local villager, has been doing odd jobs to subsidize her family in the past few years, and her income is meager and unstable. The development of the tea industry in her hometown has given her hope. In 2021, she came to work in Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory, and also mastered tea picking and tea making through free training organized by the town. “Now I am mainly in charge of tea packaging. Not only do I have a fixed income, but I am also close to home. I can balance my family and my career.” Liu Xin, who is busy in the tea factory, said, “If I have a skill, I won’t panic.”

In 2022, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory will be the designated test center for tea processing (Fuzhou) after being recognized by the Fujian Provincial Tea Association’s vocational skill level.Southeast Net reporter Photo by Li Qiaoting

In 2022, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory will be the designated test center for tea processing (Fuzhou) after being recognized by the Fujian Provincial Tea Association’s vocational skill level. Relying on the tea factory test site, Chen Feng also provides a platform and opportunity for the development of new tea farmers to train tea skills, helping the promotion of good varieties and good methods. At present, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory, as a member unit of the County Tea Industry Party Construction Alliance and the United Party Branch, is a demonstration site for the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. Through the leadership of the Party building, it drives the registered poor households to develop production and increase income. Drive more than 200 tea farmers to develop tea production. Since 2020, the tea factory test site has received nearly 8,000 person-times, providing more space for skill training for new tea farmers, and building a bridge for them to display their talents.

Chen Feng guides the students to learn tea-making skills (photo by Li Qiaoting, reporter from Southeast Net)

Efforts to explore new models to effectively help rural revitalization

With the development of the new online shopping format, Chen Feng also began to learn and try the online platform sales model, and personally live-streamed the goods. He said that he is still in the process of groping and learning, and mainly wants to open up a larger market for the Changlong Mingyou Tea brand through more channels and methods.

With the support of the county government, at the beginning of 2022, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory signed a cooperation agreement with a cross-border e-commerce company, and Changlong tea became the first characteristic agricultural product of a mountainous town in Lianjiang to enter international trade. Chen Feng is full of confidence in opening up the international market for Changlong Tea.

In recent years, Changlong Town has achieved the purpose of “promoting tourism with tea” and “attracting tourists with tea” by building the Changlong Cultural Tourism Complex to lengthen the tea industry chain. Combined with tea culture, Changlong No. 1 Tea Factory also launched a variety of activities such as tea travel research and parent-child picking in Xiayang Lutian Tea Garden. Chen Feng also personally explained to the research group present, allowing citizens and tourists to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Changlong’s 20,000-acre tea mountain. At the same time, experience the fun of picking and making tea.

From a leaf to a cup of tea, it bears the hard work and hope of tea people. Chen Feng said that his original intention was to make good tea that ordinary people can afford, and he is working hard to let more people drink the beautiful “taste of spring” in Changlong Town, and do his part for the revitalization of the countryside in his hometown. .