Hajjaj signs an agreement to organize the African Men’s Volleyball Championship with the Egyptian Federation

Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

Bouchra Hojeij, President of the Confederation of African Volleyball, chaired today, Monday in Rabat, the reception of the Moroccan team, which won gold in the African Beach Games Championship, which was held last week in Hammamet, Tunisia, during which the men and women of the national beach volleyball team won the championship title.

During the same ceremony, the President of the African Confederation signed with the Egyptian Volleyball Federation, during the same ceremony, an agreement to organize the African Volleyball Championship for men, which will be hosted by the land of Kenana, in the period between the thirtieth of August and the twelfth of September 2023, and the protocol of the continental championship was also signed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

