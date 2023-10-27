Haknour, a new look club with legitimate ambitions – Football in Togo

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Liveliness, ambition and realism characterized Haknour last season. The Bafilo-based club with its procession of young players from the Future Stars training center in Agoè (FSA) was impressive throughout the exercise, going so far as to inflict 7-0 defeats on the opponents. Ranked 3rd with 44 points at the end of the competition, Haknour was on the verge of the elite championship. He could have gotten there if he hadn’t had a moment of hesitation halfway through. But, for its first season in the elite since its twinning with FSA, the club based in Bafilo showed good things which must be sustained over time. Togofoot shines the spotlight on this training and its ambitions.

The idea was to link up with a club which has an idea similar to ours, that of training

A first season together and the FSA-Haknour experience seems to be working on track. This partnership between the Agoè training center and the 2nd division club has existed since 2019 and its materialization was only really visible last year when we saw the contingent of young players from the center arrive in Bafilo “We simply strengthened the partnership and materialized it through active entry into the executive office in human and material investment. Haknour was always available for our players. The idea was to link up with a club which has an idea similar to ours, that of training” underlined William Warner, sporting director of the club

Haknour’s formative state of mind was decisive in the realization of this partnership which allowed more than 10 players from the center to have their first experience in the Elite.

Provide continuity to training.

Abdul Ramanou Ibrahim brought to the head of Haknour on August 26 is also known for his responsibilities with the FSA center. The ambition is now to bring training and competition together. The 2nd division club therefore allows young people trained at the center to compete. A nice cocktail “the first ambition is to be able to give continuity to training. Unfortunately, in the youth category, there is no FTF competition and there are very few championship competitions. The player’s journey must be impregnated with long-term competitions. The objective is to allow players, continuing their training, to experience the dimension of a long-term competition as young as possible and then, also challenge these young players at the highest national level and also be able to judge their level and their potential” he reveals

Haknour wants to put on a show

Clubs need to sell their image, everything depends on the spectacle they offer to the public. It is at this price alone that advertisers and sponsors will be able to support them. Haknour seems to have understood the lesson and wants to attract as many patrons as possible to his project.

“In any case, the football economy is full of sponsors and financial resources in professional championships. For the championship to become professional and attract sponsors, the spectacle must first be there. The entertainment must be presented to the public so that they are present on the field and that the sponsors want to come. Our championship attracts few people to the stadiums, which also explains the absence of sponsors. The objective for us is to put on a spectacle. This is something we managed to do last year. We finished as the best attack with 50 goals while the 2nd best attack was only 32 goals. » he confided

Last season characterized by lack of experience and innocence of young people

The young people of Haknour had started the past season well with a bang before becoming disillusioned. We must still recognize that they finished strong. This slump in the middle of the season is characterized by lack of experience and innocence

“We had a very good start to the season with a lot of enthusiasm, freshness, a lot of innocence. This allowed us to approach the matches one after the other. We had not defined any objectives. By being free of mind, it allowed everyone to feel good and perform well. Many teams perhaps underestimated us, they prepared less for these matches. Little by little, we racked up so many victories that we finished the year 2022, undefeated. Youth also means immaturity, lack of consistency, wisdom and high-level experience. A lot of energy spent against players who have a much more established break-in. We didn’t finish the season badly, we finished 3rd. We went down for a while and finished strong. » he rejoices

Noble goals for the upcoming season

After a first experience last season which was still a success, Haknour sets himself objectives commensurate with his ambition for this new season, he is also increasing the number of friendly matches to get in shape“Continue to mobilize the public and put on a show, offer entertainment and live up to increasingly demanding expectations and above all win all the matches” are among other objectives that the club has set itself for this new exercise

Everything suggests that the club is ready to play the leading roles in this second division national championship which starts on Wednesday November 1, 2023.