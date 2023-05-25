Halep accuses anti-doping bodies, ‘killing my career’ – Tennis

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 24 – “They are not only killing my reputation, but also my career”: former number 1 in world tennis Simona Halep, suspended for almost eight months for violating the anti-doping regulation, accused the anti-doping organizations to have harmed you by delaying the examination of your file. The 31-year-old, winner of Roland-Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, has been provisionally suspended since October 7, 2022, after testing positive for roxadustat at the US Open in August. This molecule stimulates the production of red blood cells and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA).



Halep faces up to four years of suspension in this first case. But she assures that experts have demonstrated that this prohibited substance was found in her body following the contamination of a food supplement and she protests her innocence, asking to be heard. You had mentioned at the end of April a possible hearing on May 28th.



But, he wrote this evening in a message posted on his social networks, “the ITF (ITIA) (International Tennis Integrity Agency acting on behalf of the International Tennis Federation, ed.) has again and for the third time postponed my hearing by one month”. “I have been waiting to be tried since last October (…) I asked, as required by the anti-doping rules, for a rapid hearing, it is my right, it is written in the regulation”, continues the Romanian, still No. 34 in the WTA world ranking .



