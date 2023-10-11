hales modernizes Zambian air traffic control with its latest TopSky ATC solution – Capsud.net

Thales complements its TopSky – ATC air traffic control automation solution with two new applications: controller-pilot communication via DataLink data link (CPDLC) allowing clear and secure dialogue between the pilot and controller and monitoring Automatic Dependent Dependent (ADS-C) providing automatic reporting capability of aircraft flight status to ground ATM systems.

LUSAKA, Zambia, October 10, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Thales supports Zambia Airports Cooperation Limited in the modernization of the TopSky – ATC system of the air traffic control centers (ATC) at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Lusaka and Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone. Bolstered by Datalink CPDLC and ADS-C solutions, Zambian ATC centers will use data messages instead of voice radio; this development makes it possible to improve flight safety, in particular by mitigating the risk of degraded radio communications. VHF channels will nevertheless be available for urgent voice communications.

To ensure safe navigation in their airspace, air traffic control operators (ATCOs) must know the precise position of an aircraft before and during flight. Flight plans provide an initial insight into the pilot’s intentions, but full situational awareness is only possible through a network of connected sensors that provide real-time awareness to ATCOs. All this data allows the “deconfliction” of flights and, therefore, will increase air safety.

Thales TopSky – ATC is an air traffic control automation solution designed to control en route, approach and ocean traffic, in both civil and military environments. TopSky – ATC allows air traffic controllers, as well as technicians, to have innovative and intuitive access to flight information, precise and real-time monitoring to improve the quality and speed of decision-making, effective tools for better conflict detection and resolution, integrated sequencing and optimization capabilities but also a robust, reliable and easy to maintain system.

“We thank ZACL for their renewed trust and are proud to once again support them in strengthening air navigation safety by integrating two cutting-edge technology functions into our TopSky – ATC system that perfectly meet current needs. Together, Thales and ZACL are preparing the increasingly secure air travel of tomorrow. » Cyril Einaudi, Vice President of the Turnkey global segment – ​​Thales

Over the years, Thales has established itself in the field of ATM in Africa, with 80% of the continent’s control centers equipped with TopSky – ATC. The solution is used by more than 16,000 controllers worldwide. More than 80 ATC radars operate today in Africa.

About ZACL

Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) is a semi-public company wholly owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia. Created in 1989, its mission is to develop, manage and operate airport and air navigation infrastructures meeting international standards throughout the country.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in high technologies specializing in three business sectors: Defense & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that contribute to a safer, more environmentally friendly and more inclusive world.

The Group invests nearly 4 billion euros per year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas of innovation such as quantum, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees spread across 68 countries. In 2022, the Group achieved a turnover of 17.6 billion euros.

