In Telangana March 15 From half day school

Director School Education orders issued

Hyderabad: 13. March (sahrnews.com)

In view of summer in the state of Telangana, like every year, this year also from the state education department March 15 Government orders including half-day school for all public and private schools from Wednesday to Monday, April 24 are in effect today. March 13 have been released.

In this regard, the Director School Education issued today Rc. No. 42/Genl/2023 All Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers (DEOs) of the state. DEO’s# ) has been instructed to follow this circular.

These orders issued by the Director School Education Telangana stated March 15 from the current academic year 2022-2023 In all government and private and aided primary, upper primary and high schools in the state under 8 o’clock since morning 12-30 noon After that, mid-day meal will be given to the students and then the students will be sent to their homes.

In these orders, it is said that for the annual examinations of the students of class 10, which are to be held in April, from 1 pm to evening. 5 Special classes should be conducted till 10:00 p.m. These special classes should also be conducted in the examination centers.

Actually a half-day school by the state education department 9 The schedule was fixed in March. However, these orders have been officially issued today in this regard.

It should be noted that the annual examinations of class 10 in the state of Telangana 3 From April 13 By April and Intermediate Year 1st and 2nd Annual Examinations 15 From April 24 Will be held till April.

All Government and Private Schools and Colleges, Residential Schools and Hostels of Telangana State April 25 From Monday June 11 Joomla by Sunday 48 Days will be summer holidays. And June 12 The opening of all educational institutions will be implemented in the state again.

1st to 9th Annual Examinations 12 From April, since the exams will be held in four subjects, then the end of these exams 17 It will be implemented on April. There, the annual examinations of students of sixth to ninth grade will be held 20 Will end in April.

