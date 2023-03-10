In Telangana 15 Half day school from March, schedule fixed

1st to 9th grade 12 Annual Examinations from April

Hyderabad: 09. March (sahrnews.com)

In view of summer in the state of Telangana, the schedule of half-day schools has been fixed today by the state education department. March 15 Implementation of half-day school will begin from Wednesday.

Daily morning as per fixed schedule 45-7 noon to noon 12 Education will be organized in all these government and private schools till 10:00 p.m. academic year 2022-2023 By the end of ie 24 April The same timetable will be followed till now. The officials have instructed all the students to carry clean and transparent drinking water in view of the summer. It is likely that the schedule will be issued soon in this regard.

However, in view of conducting the annual examinations of class 10, special classes will be organized for them under the direction of the senior officials of the education department.

While to all government and private schools and colleges of Telangana state 25 From Tuesday, April 11 Joomla by Sunday in June 48 Days will be summer holidays. And 12 All educational institutions will be reopened from June.

The Education Department has decided that firstly, the annual examinations of the ninth grade 12 It will be held from April. For the students of the first to fifth classes, since the exams will be held in four subjects, the end of these exams will be held. 17 It will be implemented on April. There, the annual examinations of students of sixth to ninth grade will be held 20 Will end in April.

The officials of the education department have communicated the results of these examinations to the management of all the schools 21 It has been directed to be deposited in the records by issuing till April. Later 24 On April, Aulaya students Parents Committee# A meeting should be held in which the academic abilities of the students will be discussed.

10th Class Annual Examinations in Telangana State 3 From April 13 By April and Intermediate Year 1st and 2nd Annual Examinations 15 From April 24 Will be held till April.

