Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection being tested on Steam, according to databases

Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection appeared a few weeks ago in database di Steamand apparently the application is back in business for the phases of test which traditionally accompany the game before launch.

This is not a project shrouded in mystery, actually: it was two years ago that the announcement a modder is working on the Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection with the approval of Valve, and apparently the package is almost ready. There will be a official announcement soon?

Of course, the management of a famous intellectual property such as Half-Life by Valve is perplexing, and awaiting the arrival of Alyx su PlayStation VR2which many insiders take practically for granted, the publisher is not doing much to keep the franchise alive.

If you need a refresher on the Half life storycheck out our special, in hopes that something behind the scenes unlocks for Gordon Freeman’s eventual return.