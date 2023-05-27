Home » Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection being tested on Steam, according to databases
News

Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection being tested on Steam, according to databases

by admin
Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection being tested on Steam, according to databases

Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection appeared a few weeks ago in database di Steamand apparently the application is back in business for the phases of test which traditionally accompany the game before launch.

This is not a project shrouded in mystery, actually: it was two years ago that the announcement a modder is working on the Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection with the approval of Valve, and apparently the package is almost ready. There will be a official announcement soon?

Of course, the management of a famous intellectual property such as Half-Life by Valve is perplexing, and awaiting the arrival of Alyx su PlayStation VR2which many insiders take practically for granted, the publisher is not doing much to keep the franchise alive.

If you need a refresher on the Half life storycheck out our special, in hopes that something behind the scenes unlocks for Gordon Freeman’s eventual return.

See also  In Treviso, a two-hectare photovoltaic park in via Orsenigo: electricity for 10 schools

You may also like

Fire in the Parma area, the warehouse of...

Strong Demand for TSMC’s AI Chips – Business...

Laura Sarabia responds to accusations from her babysitter

‘Enough with the mice’, flash mob at the...

Astronomers discover a mysterious star.. what is its...

Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got...

Crypto Critic Peter Schiff Launches His Ordinals Bitcoin...

The truth surrounding the death of the late...

The reforms of progress?

German-language media: Li Hui’s visit to Europe and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy