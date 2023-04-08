The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, on the occasion of the 75th World Health Day, presented the health situation on the African continent. She also took the opportunity to invite States and decision-makers to take action to meet the challenges and achieve universal health coverage by 2030. Read her full message.

Half of African citizens (48%), or some 672 million people, still do not have access to the health care they need. This situation results from the weakness of the health systems, which is characterized by: the inadequacy of the health infrastructures; poorly designed policies to limit financial barriers to health services; the shortage of qualified health personnel; and insufficient access to quality medicines, medical products and innovative technologies.

Seventy-five years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the ambitious goal of “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”. The WHO Constitution reinforces this objective when it states that: “The health of all peoples is a fundamental condition of world peace and security; it depends on the closest cooperation of individuals and States. It is therefore fitting that this year’s World Health Day be celebrated under the theme “Health for All”.

Significant achievements have been made against the aspirations of the leaders who established WHO. Smallpox, which is estimated to have claimed 300 million lives in the 20th century alone, has been eradicated. Since 1974, millions of children have received life-saving vaccines and other life-saving interventions. In 2020, the WHO African Region received certification of wild poliovirus eradication.

The expansion of essential health services and coverage of essential interventions has yielded results. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of new HIV infections fell by 44% in the WHO African Region and AIDS-related mortality fell by 55%. The number of deaths from tuberculosis has decreased by 26% in the Region between 2015 and 2021. At the same time, healthy life expectancy in the African Region has increased by an average of ten years per person between 2000 and 2019.

In September 2019, world leaders endorsed the Political Declaration of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, which happens to be the most comprehensive international health agreement in history.

Universal health coverage represents the aspiration that quality health services be provided to all and according to need, without causing financial hardship for the user. Universal health coverage is the tool to achieve health for all. Beyond health and well-being, universal health coverage also contributes to social inclusion, gender equality, poverty eradication, economic growth and human dignity.

While most Member States in the African Region have incorporated the achievement of universal health coverage as a central goal of their national health strategies, progress remains mixed in translating this progress into equitable services and quality and increase the financial protection of the population.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, health emergencies and worsening climate conditions are negatively affecting efforts to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage. This pandemic has largely disrupted the delivery of essential services. Health emergencies, many of which are caused by climate change, often disrupt access to clean water and sanitation services, increasing the risk of water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

Strengthening health systems based on strong primary health care is essential to building back better and accelerating progress towards universal health coverage and health security. Financial investment in primary health care focused on the building blocks of health systems, specifically health workers, health infrastructure, medicines and health technologies, should be supported and informed by evidence .

Additional investments to improve financial risk protection, address inequities, and build the resilience of national health systems post-COVID-19 are essential if we are to deliver on our actions to accelerate health outcomes. progress towards universal health coverage in the African Region.

I would like to express my gratitude to governments, development partners, civil society, academia, the private sector and communities for their commitment and for their contribution to the realization of our collective effort for health for all. . I am proud to have worked alongside you over the past few years. I look forward to renewed collaboration and a determination to make even more progress in the years to come.

As we approach the 2030 deadline for universal health coverage, we must be innovative and meet the challenges that remain. I encourage our Member States and all stakeholders to play their part in translating political commitment into evidence-based policies, strategies and plans. These policies, strategies and plans, in turn, must receive the investment they need to be implemented effectively.

Let us all renew our resolve, strengthen our partnership and be innovative in our efforts to advance towards “health for all” in Africa through stronger health services that deliver holistic, people-centred care to empowered and empowered communities. stakeholder in the actions.

Happy 75th birthday to all of us!