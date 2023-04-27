Home » Half of the “EU” faction left the meeting of the Lviv City Council: what is Sadovy doing here?
Half of the “EU” faction left the meeting of the Lviv City Council: what is Sadovy doing here?

In the work of the session of the Lviv City Council, a forced break was announced, due to which the work of the session went into a “suspended” mode. “The Fourth Studio” writes about it.

“Deputies debated for almost three hours about the legality of the decision of the executive committee of the Lviv City Council on permission to obtain a loan. As a result of these discussions, a break was called several times. As a result, none of the proposals received the necessary number of votes, and Sadovy refused to ask the question in essence, citing the fact that there were no votes in the hall.” – says the message.

Individual deputies called the actions of the mayor a frank manipulation and disrespect for the deputies’ corps, which during the voting should decide on the decision – to vote for him or not.

“On the other hand, Sadovoi obviously only needed a positive vote, so the manipulations were strengthened by the speeches of individual deputies from Samopomochi and officials of the Lviv City Council at the same time. If there were no arguments at all, Andriy Shevtsiv “entered the game” with traditional manipulations about the workers of the city’s communal enterprises.– writes “The Fourth Studio”.

During the consideration of this issue, adjournment was announced several times.

“The head of the faction “European Solidarity” Petro Adamyk proposed to postpone consideration of this issue to Tuesday. Sadovy supported this position and put it to a vote, but the deputies refused to vote positively. As a result, after another break, there was not enough quorum in the hall to continue the meeting.” – says the message.

It is noted that at 5:20 p.m. Sadovy stressed the need to wait until 6 p.m. And already at 18:07 the session was closed.

“The head of the “EU” faction, Petro Adamyk, took some of the deputies from the session hall. After the deputy corps did not support his proposal.” – says the message.

“The Fourth Studio” writes, “we do not know for sure whether this was a direct instruction of Andriy Sadovoy, but it boils down to this.”

