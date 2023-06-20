Halil Umut Meler will direct the Germany-Colombia friendly match – Sports News

FIFA licensed referee Halil Umut Meler, Germany with Colombia for the preparation match to be played today between the teams German Football Associationwas invited by name. of Germany Gelsenkirchen in the city Veltins Arena StadiumThe fight will start at 21:45. Turkish Football Federation Central Referee BoardHalil Umut Meler, who was appointed with the approval of the Mustafa Emre Eyisoy ve Kerem Ersoy will make.

All referees announced

The fourth referee of the match will be Arda Kardeşler. Mete Kalkavan in the match WASand Alper Ulusoy AVAR will be included.

