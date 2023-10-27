Halloween ‘Monster Roll’ will take the streets of Santa Marta

On the night of this October 26, Santa Marta will hold the ‘Rodada Monster’, an event in which motorcyclists and car drivers come together for a night tour of the city, wearing spooky outfits alluding to Halloween.

The event is being held early this year, as October 31st falls on a weekday. However, this has not diminished the enthusiasm of both the participants and the Samarian community at large.

Read also: Millionaire robbery reported in apartment in Pozos Colorados, Santa Marta.

The ‘Rodada Monster’ will begin at 8:00 pm from the emblematic place, El Rodadero, and will go to various points in the city. The Smaria community hopes that this event will take place in complete tranquility, since on previous occasions, the event has raised concerns about acts of vandalism and theft.

It is important to remember that next Saturday there will be dry law due to the elections that will take place on Sunday. Samarian citizens will elect their next local and regional representatives, including mayors, councilors and governors, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

