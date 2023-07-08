Hallstatt – New Early Iron Age tomb discovered

During the current excavation campaign of the Natural History Museum Vienna at the Hallstatt Salt Mine, archaeologists came across many new finds. Most notable is a cremation grave with bronze objects that are still in very good condition. During the expert recovery of the metal finds, sensationally well-preserved remains of tissue were discovered.

»But it is not only the good state of preservation of the costumes and pieces of jewelry that were placed in the grave that is remarkable,« explains Mag. Johann Rudorfer, research associate in the prehistoric department of the NHM Vienna and head of the Obertag research excavations, »but also the fact that we were able to identify a clearly recognizable burial pit inspires us. The area was extensively archaeologically investigated in the 19th century, but little attention was paid to certain details, such as the grave construction, at the time«.

The torrent and avalanche control system in Upper Austria is currently erecting a rock fall protection system to protect the town of Hallstatt from rock fractures. This building project crosses exactly the Iron Age burial ground that was discovered in 1846 by the mine master of the salt works, Johann Georg Ramsauer (1795–1874), and systematically archaeologically examined until 1863.

At that time, Ramsauer discovered around 1,000 graves with rich objects, and most of the objects from his excavations came to Vienna. Extensive protocols, grave descriptions and grave field plans as well as many watercolor plates with grave sites and types of finds exist from his excavations. His meticulous work, in particular the precise documentation of the rich contents of the grave, contributed to the fact that the site gave its name to an entire epoch of European cultural history, the Hallstatt period.

The current constructions are now an opportunity to reopen and review the investigations on the Iron Age burial ground from the 19th century.

Based on the location of the new tomb, the scientists conclude that it is an unknown, self-contained tomb that was not excavated and has therefore been preserved on the spot.

One of the grave finds is a massive, ribbed arm ring that was probably worn on the upper arm. Next to it were coils of thin bronze wire over a pile of cremation (the burnt bones), which probably represent parts of fibulae, i.e. cloak clasps. The ensemble of finds is completed by the blade of a bronze knife with traces of a wooden handle still attached to the handle plate and a piece of iron lead that can possibly be regarded as part of a belt fitting, as well as an animal bone as the remains of a food item. All objects were probably intentionally broken or bent, which can probably be traced back to the burial rites prevailing at the time: “Perhaps it was thought appropriate to ritually destroy the grave goods in order to be able to use them as grave goods for the realm of the dead,” explains Johann Rudorfer further, “because the body was also ‘destroyed’ by the burning”.

The real sensation only became apparent when the finds were salvaged: each piece was very meticulously removed from the closely attached complex. At the same time, easily recognizable imprints of a fabric became visible on the underside of the spiral disks, which were preserved in the course of a lengthy mineralization process in the ground. This could provide evidence for the first time of an organic container in which the cremation was filled when it was laid in the ground. In contrast to other Hallstatt and early La Tène cemeteries that were used at the same time, urns have only rarely been found in Hallstatt. »Usually we only find a heap with the small bones and some ash, but it is so compact that we always suspected small sacks made of fabric or leather. Evidence of this has now been provided,« says the NHM Vienna archaeologist happily.

Although only one percent of the area cleared by the torrent and avalanche barriers in Upper Austria for the new rockfall works is archaeologically examined, valuable scientific results can be reported. »So we now know that the old excavations probably did not record all of the grave finds. The handling of finds that were not transported to museum facilities is also made clear by the finding of further stray finds and individual piles of human bones that originate from body burials. According to the graphic documentation, these were taken from the graves in order to deposit them in the ground in their immediate vicinity,” adds Rudorfer.

The burial ground in the high valley above the town of Hallstatt is one of the most important prehistoric burial sites in Europe. So far, more than 1,500 graves have been uncovered and documented. Numerous burial objects were found, some of them magnificent vessels, weapons and jewelry, which testify to the prosperity and far-reaching trade relations that arose from salt mining and trade. So far, projections have spoken of an estimated 5,000 burials that are said to have been in the lower part of the high valley on the Salzberg. Due to a demonstrably even higher occupation density, which could be determined during the most recent excavation, this estimate will probably increase considerably.

While the burial ground is well documented, relatively little is known about the settlement history of the Hallstatt Salt Mine. As part of the annual research excavation of the NHM Vienna, which is carried out at another point in the high valley with the support of Salzwelten and Salinen Austria AG, the scientists are trying to locate a wooden building complex from the Late Bronze Age (1,200 – 800 BC) to be fully recorded. There, the investigation area will have to be successively expanded over the next few years, and the team will probably first come across other graves that were only dug there much later. The exploration of the Iron Age cemetery is far from over. With modern excavation and documentation methods, further research questions that have not yet been answered can also be clarified here.