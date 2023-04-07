An analysis of locks of human hair from a burial in Menorca indicates that ancient cultures used plant-derived hallucinogenic drugs.

These findings, published in Scientific Reports, constitute the first direct evidence of drug use in ancient Europe, which could have been used as part of ritual ceremonies, the researchers note.

Previous evidence of prehistoric drug use in Europe relied on indirect evidence, such as the detection of opium alkaloids in Bronze Age containers, the finding of remains of narcotic plants in ritual contexts, and the appearance of narcotic plants in artistic representations. .

Lhe researcher from the University of Valladolid Elisa Guerra-Doce and her colleagues examined locks of hair from the cave of Es Càrritx, in Menorca, which was first occupied around 3,600 years ago and contained a chamber used as a burial space until around 2,800 years ago. years.

Previous research suggests that some 210 individuals were buried in this chamber, but locks of hair from only a few individuals were dyed red, placed in wooden and horn containers decorated with concentric circles, and moved to a separate sealed chamber further back. of the cave. These hairs date back about 3,000 years.

The authors used ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography and high-resolution mass spectroscopy to detect the presence of the alkaloids atropine, scopolamine, and ephedrine.

Atropine and scopolamine occur naturally in the nightshade family and can cause delusions, hallucinations, and impaired sensory perception. Ephedrine is a stimulant derived from certain species of shrubs and pine trees, which can increase arousal, alertness, and physical activity. The authors detected scopolamine, ephedrine, and atropine in three replicate hair samples.

The authors suggest that the presence of these alkaloids may be due to the consumption of some Solanaceae plants, such as the mandrake (‘Mandragora autumnalis’), henbane (‘Hyoscyamus albus’) or the prickly apple (‘Datura stramonium’), and stone pine (‘Ephedra fragilis’).

The researchers believe that these medicinal plants could have been used as part of ritual ceremonies performed by a shaman. The concentric circles on the wooden containers could represent eyes and be a metaphor for inner vision related to a drug-induced altered state of consciousness.

Due to cultural changes that occurred around 2,800 years ago, the authors speculate that the wooden containers were sealed in the cave chamber to preserve these ancient traditions.