haloed by his hit “Bizorbi”, Ferré Gola determined to take up the challenge

The boss of the orchestra “Jet 7″ and former member of Wenge Musica Maison Mère, Ferré Gola, author of the successful work “Bizorbi” is well and ready to take up one of the greatest challenges of his career. Namely to deliver his biggest concert of life, by facing the Martyrs de la Pentecost stadium with its 80,000 seats, on Saturday June 24. 3000fc to pay for the perimeter and 100 US dollars for the VIP. The lair of the ex-Kamanyola will be open at 9 a.m.

No ” No entry » for the Padré in order to deliver his concert better his recital in terms of production. ” Who is behind you?“, that is the question we ask ourselves. Whether you are behind him or not, the path is already marked out.

A carnival was organized by the so-called “Champions League” on Wednesday June 21 and other activities will be in order to raise awareness.

One of the most beautiful voices that the Zairian-Congolese musical world has known would like to thrill its music lovers and all those who adore the art of Orpheus. No way for this talented artist to do the playback but to sing his magnificent songs in real time, a guarantee of chemistry with the public.

Beyond the show, the indicator of choice for a public concert in general and in particular in the very controversial Democratic Republic of Congo can be summed up in a single word “full”.

The age-old question of “glass half-filled” or “worm half-empty” will inevitably torment people’s minds. In this matter, there is even an “overdose” in the DRC and especially in Kinshasa in several music majors. The outcome of the concert will tell us more.

CONCERTS HERE AND THERE, FERRÉ DOES NOT LOSE ITS LATIN

In addition, the concert of the former Latin Quarter of Koffi Olomide, was seen competing with others. Despite this, Ferré Gola has not lost his Latin however the controversy is indeed there in social networks.

Didier La Coste, former member of Wenge Musica Maison mère will also perform on the same June 24 at the municipal land of Masina. In the same vein, Werra Son had also announced a concert in Kinkole in the town of N’sele to honor the fishermen.

Such was his only sin, harsh criticism of him was not long in coming.

The King of the Forest, as a true strategist, retracted via a video where he even calls on all fans of the Wenge clan to support Ferré Gola by dropping this sentence: “Controversy na mayi swa”, understand “The controversy now belongs to the pass. The bomb seems to be defused at least for now.

The same Saturday, Reddy Amisi will give a concert at 5 p.m.

Bralima Village at Liberty Market. Bozi Boziana will perform at Kinkole.

THE OFFSET OPPOSITION MEETING

The opposition meeting which should take place the same day will no longer take place. The four leaders Katumbi, Fayulu, Sesanga and Matata narrowly avoided an obstruction between political and cultural meetings.

For your information, the Wenge clan gave a concert at the Martyrs stadium on June 30, 2022 in front of a human tide.

Then, the same year, Fally Ipupa with his certified gold disc, on October 29 in front of more than 80,000 people and Héritier Watanabe, on December 25 in front of an audience below the normal gauge.

