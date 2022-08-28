The ham, the cheese, the many local products. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find a more representative quatern of candidates for the title of flagship product of regional food and wine. It is no coincidence that the online questionnaire that introduces the key issues for the future of Made in Fvg agri-food starts from that poker of products (Collio wines, San Daniele, Montasio, Blave di Mortean). Crossroads of tradition and innovation, and an increasingly strategic sector for the national and regional economy, the sector will be at the center of the Udine leg of the Alphabet of the future, scheduled for Wednesday 7 September, at 5.30 pm, at Palazzo Valvason Morpurgo, in the heart of the Friulian capital.

Obviously, the proximity to Friuli Doc, which will be inaugurated the next day, is not accidental, but the importance and appeal of the main food and wine festival in Friuli Venezia Giulia are not enough to explain the concomitance. If Alfabeto del futuro deals with agri-food, rather, it is to understand how and how much the role of the sector can grow in the economic and employment fabric of Friuli Venezia Giulia: not only in direct terms, but also for the related industries and as a driving force for promotion tourist. A contribution that naturally cannot ignore the capacity for innovation. Hence the choice of the title of the event, “Innovation sits at the table”, a quick journey to discover the strengths and perspectives of the main agri-food chains that will see as pilots, coordinating operations, the directors of the Press Massimo Giannini, Luca Ubaldeschi from the 19th century and the Messaggero Veneto Paolo Mosanghini.

Among the first voices to alternate on stage those of the president of the Region Massimiliano Fedriga, interviewed by Massimo Giannini, and of the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini. In a round table moderated by Paolo Mosanghini, the directors of Coldiretti Fvg Cesare Magalini, the San Daniele Ham Consortium Mario Emilio Cichetti, the Montasio Renato Romanzin Consortium and Professor Edi Piasentier, head of the Science Department will also talk about food and wine excellence agri-food, environmental and animals of the University of Udine.

Word also to farms. There will be Laura Zoff, of the Zoff Farm in Cormons, who has made respect for her animals the compass of her activity. With her on stage also Marco De Munari who deals with peanuts in San Vito al Tagliamento and Valentina Paulitti, from Pocenia, who will explain the secrets of the spirulina algae, a very special food very little known of which she is one of the first producers at national level : its very particular spiral shape gives it its name. The guest of national importance will be Sara Roversi, founder of the Future food institute, the institute specialized in innovation and sustainability in the agri-food sector, born in Italy, in Bologna and also with offices in California, San Francisco, and in the Fae East, in Tokyo and Shanghai. Do not miss the interview in the metaverse by Luca Ubaldeschi, the director of the 19th century, who on the occasion will deal with the new frontiers of virtual reality in psychology, applied to the fight against eating disorders. Finally, the interview with Francesca Nieddu, Veneto Est and Fvg regional director of Intesa Sanpaolo, is of an economic nature.

