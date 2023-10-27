Hamas: 50 hostages killed by Israeli bombings

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 7,000

At least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed and at least 18,484 injured by Israeli attacks on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, The enclave’s Health Government reported this Thursday.

Among those killed in the Strip are at least 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 397 elderly people.

In addition, there are at least 1,650 people missing under the rubble of buildings collapsed by the air attacks, of which 940 are minors, according to the same source.

According to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, which on Wednesday declared the total collapse of the health system, at least 101 doctors have died and 25 ambulances have been destroyed in Gaza since the start of the war, while 12 hospitals and 31 primary care centers are out of service due to bombings and lack of fuel.

Also: Israel carried out a “selective” tank raid in Gaza

25% of Gaza’s populated area partially or completely destroyed

These Israeli bombings on Gaza have caused some 200,000 homes to be partially or completely destroyed, which represents 25% of the populated area of ​​the Strip, said the Minister of Public Works and Housing of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

“The bombings of the occupation (Israel) eliminated entire families, erased neighborhoods, areas and residential communities with their inhabitants,” beyond the destruction “of facilities, including hospitals, places of worship, bakeries, gas stations, markets or schools”denounced Mohamed Ziara, a member of the ANP, with limited power in the occupied West Bank and no control over Gaza.

In recent days, the Gaza Government, controlled by Hamas, assured that around 50% of the homes in the Strip were damaged by Israeli attacks and that at least 28,000 houses were collapsed or completely uninhabitable.

Credits: EFE Agency.

Share this: Facebook

X

