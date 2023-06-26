Home » Hamas: Approving the construction of 5,000 settlement units is a crime and open aggression
Hamas said that the approval of the occupation authorities, today, Monday, to build more than 5,000 new settlement units throughout the West Bank, is a crime and an open aggression launched by the occupation against our people and our land.

Hamas confirmed, in a statement, on Monday evening, that the decision will escalate the resistance of the Palestinian people until the occupation is defeated and the land and sanctities are cleansed.

She pointed out that the settlement decision, which came in conjunction with the increase in settler crimes in the villages and cities of the West Bank, especially in recent months, calls on us to close ranks, unify visions, bet on the strength of the Palestinian people, and support the Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world, to strike the occupation until its demise, and to fulfill the aspirations of The Palestinian people in liberation and return.

