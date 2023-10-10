Hamas attack and humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza

The Hamas attack triggered a tragedy in Israel and Gaza, with hundreds dead and injured. The former Colombian ambassador to Israel, Juan Hurtado Cano, explains the difficulties in achieving peace in the region.

On Saturday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, Palestinian Hamas fighters fired rockets toward Israel. This was the beginning of an attack that has left more than 687 people dead, including a hundred children, and more than 3,700 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, in Israel there are more than 700 fatalities and 2,300 injured.

In summary, the war has left more than 1,387 victims between Palestinians and Israelis. At the moment, it is unknown if Colombians are among the victims.

Photo: Former Colombian ambassador to Israel, Juan Hurtado Cano,

Given the attacks by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against Israeli civilians, El Diario Newspaper spoke with the former Colombian ambassador to Israel, Juan Hurtado Cano, who explained to this newspaper that advancing a peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis It is very complex because one of the conditions that Israel demands is that the Islamic organization that fully controls the Gaza Strip, a relatively small territory, recognizes Israel. However, “The masters of Hamas will never recognize the Jewish State,” Hurtado assured.

“So, there has been an attempt to achieve two States, which is what the international community has asked for; that is, trying to reach two sovereign states. “So, since these Islamic fundamentalists from Hamas are terrorists and have a thesis that the Jews must be thrown into the Mediterranean Sea, then reaching an agreement between these two parties is almost impossible,” added the former ambassador.

This has led to different clashes and hostilities at different times since the cities were united.

Festival

At dawn, thousands of young people were dancing in the middle of the festival, in a farming area in the south of the Middle Eastern country on the Mediterranean Sea, when the terrorists burst into the party and began shooting indiscriminately at the crowd, causing the death of at least 260 people.

After the event, the government of that country ordered the evacuation of all residents living near the Palestinian anchorage, due to the risk that the Palestinian organization would take them hostage or be killed by the militants.

Missing Colombians A couple of Colombians, who were present at the electronic music festival in the Negev desert, near the Gaza Strip, have been missing since the same day that Hamas launched dozens of missiles in the direction of Israel. However, the Colombian Embassy in Israel has not yet confirmed whether Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Mesías Montaño are with Vida or, on the contrary, are part of the victims of the bombings.

According to family members, the last contact they had with them was at 6:30 on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the area where the ‘Tribe of Nova’ Festival was taking place, near the border between Gaza and Israel, was the most affected by the missiles launched by Hamas from Gaza.

Photo: Marcos Peckel, executive director of the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia

“What we experienced this weekend was a massacre the likes of which had not been seen in decades. Innocent civilians, Jews and Israelis were massacred by the Hamas terrorist group, which invaded Israel’s territorial sovereignty. They entered the houses to murder entire families. And they murdered more than 250 boys at an electronic music festival. “This is a massacre, which gives Israel its legitimate defense to do everything necessary to prevent something like this from happening again,” said Marcos Peckel, executive director of the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia.

Latin Americans

In the last few hours, Israeli authorities published a list with the number of foreigners killed, injured or kidnapped by Hamas. Among the dead were nine Americans, one Canadian and four Argentines. In addition, ten other foreigners from Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay, Panama and Colombia are missing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Latin Americans are asking for help to leave the country. Some governments are therefore evaluating measures to evacuate citizens trapped in the conflict zone, as commercial flights have been canceled amid ongoing fighting.

Those who are far from Israel

Photo: Pastor Mosheh Ben Levi

«For us it is painful to see our brothers die the way they have done, humiliated and mistreated. It’s sad, because for many years we have always been expelled from different places. Therefore, we only have to pray and ask for all our brothers who are in Israel,” said Pastor Mosheh Ben Levi of Mistrató.

«Those who have managed to contact their relatives present in Israel have said that they are fine. “They are in shelters,” he added

In the first four days of this conflict, we have witnessed an extremely complex and worrying situation. It is evident that this dispute has the potential to drag on due to multiple factors. One of them is the strong support that Israel receives from various nations that recognize it as a sovereign state.

The call

“To pray and pray to the almighty, so that he may have goodness, because times of pain are coming for all humanity, not only for Israel,” said Mosheh Ben Levi

Flight Cancellation

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air were some of the airlines that suspended their flights after the US government issued travel warnings for this country.

Israeli government

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave the order for a “complete siege” in Gaza.

“I have given an order: Gaza will be under total siege. No electricity, no food, no fuel. “Everything closed,” the minister warned.

In turn, the Israeli opposition leader and former interim prime minister, Yair Lapid, stated that a ground incursion into Gaza “is not ruled out.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted in his speech this Monday that so many Jews had never been murdered in a single day since the Holocaust.

” Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in a single day. And not since the Holocaust have we witnessed scenes of Jewish women, children and grandparents, even Holocaust survivors, being packed into trucks and taken into captivity. Herzog said.

On the other hand, the Israeli president called on the international community to condemn the actions of the Hamas group in the same way that they repudiate the atrocious actions of ISIS, which he considers to be comparable. Also to designate the entire Hamas apparatus as a terrorist organization.

For his part, Osman, a representative of the Muslim community in Pereira, pointed out that: “Many injustices have been committed against the Palestinians who live on the Gaza farm. Where they do not have food, where they do not have electricity, where they do not have drinking water, they are deprived of the possibility of receiving humanitarian aid and, furthermore, they are taking away all their rights and making it look as if this were a war.”

“The incident caused a lot of indignation,” which is why once this conflict is over, Muslims hope that “fundamental rights, basic rights, will be respected. However, we cannot continue to call war something that is a genocide by the Israeli government and military against the people,” Osman concluded.

The situation in Gaza The coordinator of the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, Matthias Kannes, stated this Monday that “the situation is horrible”; in the area due to the counteroffensive of the Israeli Army against the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which controls the enclave.

“There are a large number of Israeli and Palestinian victims. “Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to cope with the influx of injured people,” Kannes explained.

Likewise, the NGO denounced Israeli attacks against its ambulances in the Gaza Strip, for which reason, medical care became the biggest challenge faced by medical personnel in the area.

Origin of the conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict arose in 1948, with the founding of the state of Israel in Palestine, while these lands were under the rule of the British Empire. Following a request from the English, the United Nations divided that territory between Palestinians and Israelis. This sparked a struggle for control of the land of Palestine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

