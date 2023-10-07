Hamas attack on Israel: Airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv



Passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

Because of the major attack on Israel by the radical Islamic group Hamas, airlines around the world have canceled dozens of flights to the country. As was stated on the arrival boards at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Lufthanse, Air France, Ryanair, Aegan Airlines and American Airlines, among others, canceled connections to the Israeli metropolis.

A spokesman for Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa said in the evening: “Against the background of the current situation Israel is canceling Lufthansa all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Monday.” The company is “continuously monitoring the security situation in Israel” and is “in close contact with the authorities.” According to its own information, Air France has canceled its flights to Tel Aviv “except for More”. The Polish airline LOT also said it canceled a flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The radical Islamic Hamas launched a new war against Israel on Saturday morning with rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, and fighters also invaded Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with retaliatory attacks.

The Foreign Office currently “strongly” advises against traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Travelers who are already in Israel should keep up to date with the situation in the media and be sure to follow the instructions of local security forces, the ministry said on Saturday. The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, urged his compatriots to stay near shelters.

